The End of Obesity? ‘Miracle’ Drug Mounjaro Hits Spain – But at What Cost? Credit: Shutterstock, bigshot01

As the battle against obesity and diabetes heats up, two new superstars are entering the ring in Spain – Mounjaro (also known as tirzepatide) and Wegovy. The medical community has crowned them the ‘King Kong and Godzilla’ of anti-obesity and diabetes medications, signalling a new era in the fight against weight and health woes.

But are they magic pills? Far from it, says Cristóbal Morales from Spain’s Obesity Society (Seedo). In an interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo, he stressed they’re “no magic wands” but powerful tools to complement a healthy lifestyle, giving users real health benefits, not just a slimmer silhouette.

Mounjaro packs a real punch – Better than Wegovy?

Mounjaro is already causing a stir by delivering weight loss results over 20% – outstripping its competitor, Wegovy. It’s not just about trimming the waistline; Mounjaro also tackles cholesterol and blood pressure, making it a heavyweight champ on multiple fronts.

Clinical studies, including the famed Surmount trial, show Mounjaro’s ability to cut weight by a staggering 22.5%. It’s also been shown to deliver stronger blood sugar control than other diabetes treatments, a vital lifeline for those with type 2 diabetes.

Javier Escalada, president of Spain’s Endocrinology Society, hailed it as “the first in its class for diabetes patients who struggle to manage with just diet and exercise.” All doses studied showed better results in reducing blood sugar and weight than other treatments.

Who can get their hands on Mounjaro?

For now, Mounjaro is approved for two groups: those battling type 2 diabetes and those with obesity, defined as a body mass index (BMI) over 30, or 27 with related health issues like high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, or sleep apnoea.

But before you rush out to buy it, remember this isn’t a quick fix. As Escalada warned, this is a drug meant to be used alongside healthy eating and regular exercise. Forget about shedding a few pounds for a summer holiday – Mounjaro is for those with serious weight and health issues.

What’s in it for Mounjaro users?

The benefits go beyond the scales. Studies have found that people without diabetes who used Mounjaro dropped an unbelievable 22.5% of their weight over 72 weeks, with nearly half of the patients losing 25% or more. Waistlines shrank by an average of 14.6 to 19.9 cm, helping people regain the ability to perform everyday tasks that obesity once made difficult.

Not only that, Mounjaro reduces triglycerides by up to 31.4%, improves ‘good’ HDL cholesterol, and slashes blood pressure, all vital for cardiovascular health.

Price tag and prescription – Mounjaro Costs.

Mounjaro isn’t cheap. With prices between €100 and €300, the long-term maintenance comes to around €271 per month – that’s nearly €9 a day. And no, it’s not funded by Spain’s National Health System, so this one’s coming out of your pocket.

Mounjaro is available by prescription only, and experts like Escalada urge doctors to monitor patients closely. The aim is to prevent misuse and ensure it reaches those who genuinely need it.

The science behind Mounjaro: A double dose of control

What sets Mounjaro apart? It targets not one but two receptors – GIP and GLP-1 – which play key roles in regulating blood sugar and appetite. It’s this dual-action that experts say makes Mounjaro more effective than other options, including the popular Ozempic. GIP receptors, found in body fat cells and areas of the brain controlling appetite, may offer Mounjaro users a boost in insulin control, reduced energy intake, and decreased hunger.

Side effects: Not all sunshine and slimming

No heavyweight champ is without its bruises. Mounjaro’s most common side effects are largely digestive – nausea, diarrhoea, and vomiting, mostly mild to moderate. Only 4% to 7% of patients in trials stopped taking it due to side effects, but users should brace themselves for a potentially bumpy ride.

For those struggling with obesity and diabetes, Mounjaro and Wegovy could offer a new lifeline. But these aren’t quick fixes or miracle pills; they’re serious medicines for serious health battles.

The side effects of Mounjaro and Ozempic – What you need to know.

The so-called wonder jabs, Mounjaro and Ozempic, may be slimming sensations, but they can come with a few nasty surprises. Here’s the lowdown on what you might experience if you hop on the injection bandwagon.

Common side effects:

Gut feeling: Feeling a bit off? Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, and stomach pains are all part of the package. These symptoms usually show up in the early days and might calm down over time if you’re lucky.

Losing Your Appetite (and the Pounds): Both drugs are known for shrinking your appetite, which sounds like a dream but can be a bit unsettling. It’s all part of the weight loss magic, though.

Feeling Knackered: Some users report feeling wiped out, especially at first – fatigue is a known side effect. If you’re always reaching for the nearest sofa, you’re not alone.

Serious side effects:

Pancreatitis Panic: Beware – there’s a very real risk of pancreatitis, a painful condition that brings with it severe stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting. If this happens, get to A&E fast.

Kidney Concerns: With all that dehydration from the stomach issues, your kidneys could be taking a hit. Doctors recommend keeping an eye on your kidney function throughout treatment.

Gallbladder Grief: There’s also the potential for gallbladder problems – think gallstones, upper stomach pain, fever, and jaundice. Not quite the side dish you’d hoped for.

Thyroid Tumours: Animal studies have hinted at a possible risk of thyroid tumours, especially with semaglutide (Ozempic). Although human data is limited, anyone with a history of thyroid cancer should definitely proceed with caution. Think twice and talk to your GP if you’re considering the jabs, it’s wise to know the risks before diving in.

While both injectables work wonders by mimicking gut hormones that signal fullness, Mounjaro goes a step further with a unique combination, affecting two different hormone receptors rather than just one. This double-barrelled strategy has proven to boost weight loss even more in recent clinical trials, especially among those struggling with Type 2 diabetes.

