By Nina Cook • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 0:24 • 1 minute read

Three people have been charged and will face legal proceedings following police investigation into Payne's death. Credit: IMDb/Nina Cook

Authorities in Argentina have charged three individuals in connection with the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

The individuals charged include a close associate of Payne, a hotel employee, and a suspected drug dealer. They face charges of “abandonment of a person followed by death” and “supply and facilitation of narcotics.”

Prosecutors allege that one of the accused accompanied Payne daily during his stay in Argentina, while the hotel employee is accused of supplying cocaine to Payne on two occasions. The suspected drug dealer is also accused of supplying drugs to the singer twice during his stay.

Three charged following massive police investigation into Liam Payne’s death

The investigation involved several dozen testimonies, analysis of over 800 hours of CCTV footage, and forensic examination of Payne’s phone, including call logs, messages, and social media accounts. Nine raids were conducted on properties in Buenos Aires as part of the inquiry.

A post-mortem concluded that Payne’s death resulted from “multiple trauma” and “internal and external haemorrhage” following the fall. Prosecutors stated there was no indication of third-party involvement in the death and ruled out self-harm, according to a forensic psychiatric report.

The charges mark a significant development in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Payne’s tragic death. The accused individuals are expected to face questioning and legal proceedings in the coming weeks.

