Trevor Sorbie: groomer to the stars passes away

By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 08 Nov 2024 • 21:43 • 2 minutes read

Trevor Sorbie, 'scissorhands' to the stars, with one of his celebrity clients, Donna Air (photo: X @trevorsorbie)

Trevor Sorbie, one of the UK’s most famous hairdressers to the stars, died Friday, November 8th after announcing on the UK television programme ‘This Morning’ last month that he was terminally ill with bowel cancer. Trevor has performed his ‘Scissorhands’ magic on stars such as Dame Helen Mirren, Grace Jones, Kylie Minogue, Paul McCartney, Robbie Williams, Bryan Ferry, and Lorraine Kelly. During his live announcement, the 75-year-old warned that he “might not make it to Christmas.”

Trevor Sorbie founded the charity ‘My New Hair’ to help sufferers of hair loss

His hairdressing career took off when he joined the iconic Vidal Sassoon. Sorbie then opened his salon in 1979 in Covent Garden, London, with his company going on to open locations in Brighton, Bristol, Hampstead, Manchester and Richmond. He also launched a ‘Trevor Sorbie’ range of hair care products that are still incredibly popular worldwide. In 2004 Trevor was awarded an MBE for his contributions to the public after he launched a charity called ‘My New Hair’ to provide “public advice and support a national network of independent salons and professionals who provide a wig-styling service for people suffering from cancer and medical hair loss.”

His team from the Trevor Sorbie group said they were going to honour Sorbie’s wishes to have no funeral, and instead of flowers they are inviting people to support four charities that were “close to his heart”. These are the Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK, Rowans Hospice and My New Hair. A special event is also in the process to: “celebrate his remarkable life and contributions.”

Trevor Sorbie will always be known for his iconic haircut ‘the wedge’

Trevor gained even more recognition in the world of hairdressing after he invented ‘the wedge cut.’ His styling team released the news on social media that Trevor had passed and wrote: “It is with heartfelt emotion that we share the passing of our esteemed founder, Trevor Sorbie MBE. Trevor’s journey, marked by unparalleled creativity and kindness, has left an indelible mark on the world of hairdressing and beyond.”

The Trevor Sorbie team vow to always remember his ethos of kindness

In a statement issued earlier today the styling team stated Sorbie’s “vision set new standards and continues to inspire generations. As we commemorate 45 years of Trevor Sorbie salons, we remain steadfast in upholding the passion, artistry and dedication that he embodied. Trevor often reminded us to be bold, be different, but always do everything in good taste. His ethos of kindness, care and excellence continues to guide us. He expressed immense pride in our team and confidence in our commitment to carrying forward his legacy.”

Talented Sorbie was a four-time British Hairdresser of the Year winner who helped transform the world of hairdressing through his trendsetting creativity and fearlessness. He is a huge loss to the hairdressing world and will be missed by many.