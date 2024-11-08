By John Smith • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 13:19 • 1 minute read

The Queen in brown skirt with the Child Support winners Credit: Danish Royal Household

Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark has recently attended two special events in which she was not accompanied by her husband the King.

Two solo visits by Queen Mary of Denmark

First, she attended a Clowns Conference in her role as the protector of Danish Hospital Clowns and she was serenaded by hospital clowns Petunia, Trudi and Todaysi upon her arrival at the conference.

Since 2016 Danish Hospital Clowns have built up a nationwide program in collaboration with 20 departments in child and adolescent psychiatry and with the children, young people and their families who are connected.

Working as a hospital clown requires high professionalism and expertise which is why Danish hospital clowns are professionally educated and paid, as well as being dressed in a manner approved by special further education to allow them to work through psychiatry with children and young people.

Queen Mary celebrated the 120th Anniversary of Children’s Aid Day of which she is patron

Then to celebrate the 120th Anniversary of Children’s Aid Day which she has been involved with since 2005, Queen Mary presented the Child Aid Award and the Little Brother Award at Copenhagen City Hall.

The Child Support Award went to Eva Riedel, for founding the private charity association Hellebro, which is a place of safe shelter for young people between the ages of 18-29.

Children’s Aid Day’s Little Brother Prize was handed this year to Kevin Pedersen because despite having a tough childhood and youth, he proved that he can and will take responsibility for his life despite having experienced both bullying and a difficult time at school.

She has also travelled to Germany with the King

She also recently attended a 25th anniversary of the Nordic Territories joint Embassy complex celebration in Berlin with husband King Frederik.