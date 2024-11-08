Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By John Smith •
Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 13:19
• 1 minute read
The Queen in brown skirt with the Child Support winners
Credit: Danish Royal Household
Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark has recently attended two special events in which she was not accompanied by her husband the King.
First, she attended a Clowns Conference in her role as the protector of Danish Hospital Clowns and she was serenaded by hospital clowns Petunia, Trudi and Todaysi upon her arrival at the conference.
Since 2016 Danish Hospital Clowns have built up a nationwide program in collaboration with 20 departments in child and adolescent psychiatry and with the children, young people and their families who are connected.
Working as a hospital clown requires high professionalism and expertise which is why Danish hospital clowns are professionally educated and paid, as well as being dressed in a manner approved by special further education to allow them to work through psychiatry with children and young people.
Then to celebrate the 120th Anniversary of Children’s Aid Day which she has been involved with since 2005, Queen Mary presented the Child Aid Award and the Little Brother Award at Copenhagen City Hall.
The Child Support Award went to Eva Riedel, for founding the private charity association Hellebro, which is a place of safe shelter for young people between the ages of 18-29.
Children’s Aid Day’s Little Brother Prize was handed this year to Kevin Pedersen because despite having a tough childhood and youth, he proved that he can and will take responsibility for his life despite having experienced both bullying and a difficult time at school.
She also recently attended a 25th anniversary of the Nordic Territories joint Embassy complex celebration in Berlin with husband King Frederik.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.