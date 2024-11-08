By Nina Cook • Updated: 08 Nov 2024 • 17:40 • 1 minute read

Visit the Pulpi Geode on November 18 or 22. Credit: Wikipedia

Nestled in the heart of Mina Rica, the Pulpi Geode is one of Spain’s hidden gems—literally—drawing visitors from around the world to witness its dazzling beauty with awe.

Discovered in 1999, this enormous geode is lined with giant, transparent selenite crystals, making it one of the largest accessible geodes in the world.

Raise funds for Valencia flood victims

In a special initiative, the Pulpi Geode will open on Monday, November 18, a day it is typically closed, to support those affected by the DANA floods in Valencia. All funds raised from ticket sales will go directly to aid the relief efforts. Tickets can be purchased at www.geodapulpi.es. This is a great chance to experience the beauty of the geode while contributing to an extremely meaningful cause.

Pulpi Geode guided group tour

Later in the week, on Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m., Eco Aventureras is hosting a special guided group tour of this natural wonder. This exclusive experience, starting at just €30, allows participants to explore and learn about the giant crystal geode, promising a wonderful day out for nature lovers and geology enthusiasts. Secure your spot at www.ecoaventureras.com.

If you’ve always wanted to visit the spectacular Pulpi Geode, now’s a great time! These two events offer unique opportunities to connect with both nature and community; to lend a hand in supporting flood relief or come along for a guided adventure.

