By Nina Cook • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 19:25 • 1 minute read

Ana Requena (left) and Cruz Sánchez de Lara (right) are honoured by Forbes for their social impact. Credit: Linkedin

Two accomplished professionals from Almería, economist Ana Requena and lawyer Cruz Sánchez de Lara, have earned their place on Forbes Spain’s prestigious list of the 100 most influential women.

Ana Requena has made her mark as an economist with a strong commitment to advancing equitable economic policies and fostering a deeper understanding of social issues. Known for her analytical expertise and advocacy for social justice, her work emphasises the importance of economic strategies that benefit society as a whole, bringing her well-deserved recognition on a national level.

Cruz Sánchez de Lara, a renowned lawyer and vice president of El Español, has become a pivotal figure in the fight for human rights and gender equality. Her legal practice and public advocacy have highlighted pressing social issues, particularly around gender-based challenges. Sánchez de Lara has long championed the role of the law in protecting and advancing women’s rights, positioning herself as an influential leader in both the legal and media landscapes.

The achievements of these two women underscore the depth of talent in Almería and illustrate the region’s growing influence in critical areas. Their recognition by Forbes Spain serves as an example of how dedicated professionals from diverse backgrounds are reshaping the country, setting new standards of excellence in their respective fields and inspiring future generations.

