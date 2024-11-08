By Aurelia Munoz • Published: 08 Nov 2024 • 14:58 • 1 minute read

Southeast Mallorca Challenge Car Run. Credit: Facebook: Classic Car Club Mallorca

After the past month’s weather let down Classic Car Club Mallorca drivers have their engines tune and ready for the Southeast Mallorca Challenge Car Run.

Next month car run, organised by Blanca Ramos Gonzales, will take place on Saturday November 26. With a duration of approximately 2 hours, the run will cruise on various scenic roads east of Palma and south towards Sa Rapita with a coffee break stop.

Drivers will meet at Festival Park at 10:30 am for a 11:00 am start. The finish line will be at the beachside restaurant Club Náutico Sa Rapita for a delicious three course lunch.

The meal will start at 2.00pm and the menu will be shared starters of chicken salad and croquettes and four optional main courses: fried eggs with potatoes and langoustines; veal schnitzel; seafood spaghetti, and grilled vegetables (suitable for vegans). The cost will be €40 per person for members and their co-pilot, and this includes the food, water, wine and coffee. There will be an administration fee of € 15 per car for non-members.

The Classic Car Club Mallorca, formed in 1997, brings together like-minded car enthusiasts. Throughout the year its members organize driving rallies like the Almond Blossom Drive in which they get to enjoy their classic cars while making the most of the