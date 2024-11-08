By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 08 Nov 2024 • 18:27 • 3 minutes read

Weight loss drugs are back in the spotlight since provoking the death of a Scottish nurse Credit:Shutterstock:Cynthia A Jackson

A weight loss drug, which has not long been approved by the NHS in the UK, is being blamed for the death of a 58-year-old nurse from North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

The Mounjaro brand, which has made headlines alongside similar controversial weight control drugs including Ozempic and Wegovy was approved for administration by the NHS, despite other countries across Europe including France being more wary. Following only two doses of tirzepatide, which falls under the Mounjaro brand, Susan McGowan tragically died.

Tirzepatide contibuted to death of 58-year-old Scottish nurse

According to reports, the Scottish nurse had only taken two low-dose injections of the drug within a two-week period. She died on September 4 with the autopsy confirming that she had suffered multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis. These were considered to be the immediate causes of death but most certainly, the trigger behind these conditions could be attributed, in part, to tirzepatide.

Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) available at UK registered pharmacies

McGowan had been a nurse for nearly all of her working life and was taking the drug after having carried out private research and after consulting medical advice. The medication, costing £150-£200 for a four-week supply, was bought from an online pharmacy. Since its approval in the UK, it can be purchased from any registered pharmacy across the country.

After the second jab of the weight-loss drug, McGowan had reported suffering severe stomach pains and nausea. She attended the Accident and Emergency Unit at University Hospital Monklands, where in a cutting twist of fate, it was her own colleagues who tried to save her. She later died.

Mixed responses to death provoked by controversial weight-loss drugs

Responses to the news have been mixed. Mounjaro manufacturer, Lilly reiterated that the main priority was to ensure patient safety. A spokesperson for Lilly informed the BBC: “We are committed to continually monitoring, evaluating and reporting safety information for all Lilly medicines.” They added: “Mounjaro was approved based on extensive assessment of the benefits and risks of the medicine, and we provide information about the benefits and risks of all our medicines to regulators around the world to ensure the latest information is available for prescribers.” The company expressed their sincere sympathy to the family of McGowan. Others have called for reassessment of weight-loss drugs such as these, which have made waves across the news as the debate between revolutionary treatment versus potential risks continues.

Mounjaro, along with similar brands Wegovy and Ozempic had been termed the ‘King Kong and Godzilla’ for anti-obesity and diabetes treatment by the medical community. In a society where obesity and diabetes are on the rise due to poor diet and more sedentary lifestyles, the drugs have come as good news to many who have tirelessly tried to shed the pounds through a myriad of different, unsuccessful methods. Medical experts stressed that they are not the magic solution and must be complemented by a healthy lifestyle. Seeking medical advice was imperative.

Mounjaro promises to cut weight by 22.5% – 20% higher than Wegovy

Mounjaro is a relatively new weight-loss drug, which promises to deliver weight loss results – 20% better than those of Wegovy. It also claims to control cholesterol and blood pressure. The famous Surmount trial is often cited by Clinical studies to support Mounjaro’s eye-popping capacity to cut weight by 22.5% and to be a key player in blood sugar control: a blessing for those with type 2 diabetes.

Those eligible for the drug include diabetes type 2 sufferers and those with obesity (classified as somebody with a body mass of 30 or over – or 27 when there are accompanying medical problems including high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, etc). What has made Mounjaro stand out against its competitors so far has been its rapid results. Targeting two receptors regulating blood sugar and appetite, the combined action leads to substantial weight-loss results, lower cholesterol and reduced blood sugar levels.

Tirzepatide is being rolled out for UK’s unemployed for quicker returns to work

Tirzepatide was first approved in the UK in 2023 as a weight-loss aid by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. Re4cent plans were announced to administer tirzepatide to the unemployed in an attempt to speed up returns to work. Currently, a five-year trial is underway in Greater Manchester where 3,000 people will receive the jab.

McGowan’s niece who was in hospital with her when she passed away told the BBC that a trial such as this was not appropriate at this time and urged the government to rethink their decision. Her death has certainly been a reminder that weight-loss drugs are certainly not a one-size-fits-all solutions and carry risks. Those considering similar weight-loss treatment must seek reliable medical advice before pursuing with medication.

Find other articles on the UK