National Police have ordered that the Ayuda Valencia donations website be blocked due to fraud Credit:Shutterstock: Thomas Holt

A website aimed at collecting financial donations to help with the Valencia recovery efforts has been blocked by National Police due to complaints of fraudulent transactions via cryptocurrencies.

The recent floods in Spain, which have left several areas of Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalucía decimated, as well as provoked the loss of 200 lives, countless livelihoods and hundreds of homes, has generated a widespread response from communities all over Spain and further afield. Thousands of volunteers rushed to the worst storm-hit areas to help with huge clean-up operations and to show solidarity in the face of what has been considered the worst natural disaster in Spain’s living history. This is not to mention the generosity shown by towns and villages across the country who have donated vital supplies including blankets and raised thousands of euros in aid funds as well as the many who have donated money to the cause individually.

‘Ayuda Valencia’ website closes due to suspected fraud

However, in what might seem like an unusual step to take amid so much adversity, the government has blocked one of the many donation websites, ‘Ayuda Valencia’ (Help Valencia) – sadly and regrettably due to signs of it being part of a major financial scam.

National Police requested the site was suspended due to increasingly frequent detections of ‘fraudulent donation’ through cryptocurrencies. On Friday, the website ayudavalencia.es, which up to now had been collating donations from individuals or collective groups for Valencia, was closed.

Fraudulent donations of financial aid requested by Ayuda Valencia website

Red.es, the public company that manages the ‘.es domains,’ and linked to the Ministry of Digital Transformation said: ‘The action has been initiated as a matter of urgency, after receiving a complaint about requests from this website for fraudulent donations of financial aid, through bitcoin cryptocurrency, for those affected by the DANA in the Valencian Community – from the Provincial Information Rank of Valencia’s National Police.’

To donate money to Valencia ‘check the aid channels’ for their legitimacy

The statement does not make reference to those people who may have been affected by the fraud as the police investigation is still ongoing. It has been recommended by the Government that anyone wishing to send financial donations, should ‘check the aid channels that are being set up to help rebuild the areas affected by the DANA.’

In response to the suspension of the webpage, Red.es has asked teleoperators to ‘immediately block navigation to this website for their clients,’ due to scam allegations. The website ‘ayudavalencia.es’ was only registered last Friday, November 1.

Cybercriminals use national disasters to make money via scams and fraud

Unbelievably, from shocking events such as DANA, to health crises and global events, fraud and delinquency are common as cybercriminals and others involved in illegal conduct, use the tragedy as an unscrupulous opportunity to make money. Across Valencia, extra members of security forces including the Guardia Civil (Civil Guard) were deployed to flood-hit areas to control spikes of looting in the area. In this case, cybercriminals have seized their chance via a common method: using fraudulent websites to collect donations through impersonating a reliable organization like an NGO or by pretending to be the brains behind the initiative.

Check out official government website for official info on donating

It is important to be aware that not only can fraudulent websites encourage financial donations but can also encourage users to download documents or aid forms in order to steal personal or financial information. This can even extend to social media, where fraudulent websites may be shared on behalf of “solidarity.”

The Government reminds all those involved in the recovery effort or wishing to get involved, that there are official websites dedicated to DANA, where information can be sought on how to send money.

At a time like this where people are stirred by compassion and the urge to help, it is still important to be vigilent and prudent with our finances. Tragically, not everyone has such generous hearts or benevolent intentions!

