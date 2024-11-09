By Nina Cook • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 22:10 • 1 minute read

The best restaurant to take your guests to show off the beauty of where we live. Credit: boracaygarrucha

Boracay Restaurant in Garrucha is the perfect spot for beachside dining, offering not only gorgeous food but also an immersive seaside experience.

Nestled right on the sand at beach level, with an entire wall of sea views and palm trees galore, you’ll feel like the waves are almost at your toes as you nibble the salted almond entrée. It’s a lively, friendly setting that feels warm and welcoming, with prices that won’t break the bank—a rarity for such an amazing location.

When people come to visit you here in Spain, they often want to go out for paella and sangria. This is the place to take your visitors—not a tourist trap, but the locals’ best kept secret. The sangria here is beautifully balanced, combining fresh fruit and a hint of brandy (order the large jug!), and it’s the ideal match for their seafood-rich paella (ask for “paella mixta”).

Boracay is also a fantastic spot for tapas, whether you’re a solo diner or with friends. The portions are generous, and the menu offers a wide variety, from patatas bravas to Iberian ham. To top it off, they treat you to a free, refreshing iced limoncello after your meal—a lovely touch that is sure to turn you into a loyal regular.

As evening falls, part of the dining area transforms into a dance floor, adding fiesta vibes to the atmosphere. With its unbeatable location, professional staff, and truly authentic food and drink, Boracay is a local gem where you can savour the best of Spain and dance the night away right by the sea.

