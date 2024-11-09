Belgium’s prince – upcoming football star

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 11:33 • 1 minute read

Prince Emmanuel watching Belgium play. Credit: Royalchildren_Europe, X

A mysterious prince of Belgium who is living in Spain, is being lined up to be a top-level football ace.

It was recently discovered that Prince Emmanuel, son of the king and queen of Belgium, has been studying at the Mifra Campus, a top-flight football school in Zaragoza.

Once Prince Emmanuel of Belgium, currently 19 years old, the third son of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, completed his International Baccalaureate at the International School of Brussels, it was announced that he would spend some time abroad studying, as is traditional in his family.

Belgian prince studying at elite football academy

His whereabouts had been kept a secret, until recently it was revealed by a Belgian media outlet. Het Laatste Nieuws reported that Emmanuel is currently at a football academy in Spain, where the most skilled young footballing elite have their skills honed in preparation for a professional career in the sport.

The program at Mifra Campus, Zaragoza, lasts for 10 months, according to its website. They describe themselves as ‘the best in Europe with professional coaches.’ Their training focuses on physical, technical, and tactical training to help aspiring players become professionals.

Known to be a big sports fan, there have been hints in the past of a sporting trajectory for his future career. According to the royal house’s website, he visited his national team’s training centre recently as well as attending Belgium Eurocup matches.

Aside from his passion for football, Prince Emmanuel has a particular interest in charitable work. During the coronavirus pandemic, he maintained several phone contacts with isolated elderly individuals in care homes to offer support and a friendly chat.