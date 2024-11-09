By Nina Cook • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 23:50 • 1 minute read

Almería, a Mediterranean gem with a rich blend of nature, history, and culture. Credit: Barcelo

Almería is emerging as a Mediterranean jewel with much more than its renowned beaches.

While the crystalline waters of Cabo de Gata remain a draw, Almería’s charm extends to its rich cultural heritage, seriously fun festivals, and dynamic outdoor offerings. Known for its sunny climate, the region boasts over 300 days of sunshine a year, ideal for hiking, kitesurfing, scuba diving, and even golf at the scenic Alborán Golf course.

Almería’s historical sites, like the Alcazaba and the fortified Cathedral, reveal its fascinating blend of Islamic and Gothic architecture, transporting visitors to different eras. The province’s dedication to cultural experiences (and fiestas in general) is evident in its numerous festivals, from the musical Solazo Fest and the Cooltural Fest to the prestigious International Film Festival. This cinematic tradition harks back to Almería’s “Hollywood of Europe” era, when it was a favourite filming location for classic westerns.

Gastronomy is another highlight, reflecting local history and quality ingredients. Almería, lovingly dubbed “Europe’s vegetable patch,” was Spain’s Gastronomic Capital in 2019, renowned for dishes like trigo and migas. Its lively tapas scene allows visitors to sample authentic flavours across the province, particularly when a “tapas route” is being held.

Almería surprises and captivates not just visitors but even long-time residents with its cultural and natural richness—there are endless ways to explore its unique landscape and get involved in community fun.

Find more Almería news