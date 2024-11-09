By Nina Cook • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 17:24 • 1 minute read

British residents are an integral part of Mojácar’s community. Credit: tiekom

Mojácar is increasingly popular with expatriates, with British residents now comprising nearly 2,200 of its inhabitants.

Recent data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) indicates that British citizens make up 53.1% of Mojácar’s foreign-born population, highlighting the town’s strong appeal for those seeking a new life under the Spanish sun. As of January 2022, Mojácar’s total population stands at 7,527, with over half made up of individuals who have relocated from other countries.

This longstanding British influence dates back to the 1960s, when Mojácar began attracting a steady flow of expatriates drawn to its climate, relaxed lifestyle, and intangible charm. Today, the British community’s presence is woven into the fabric of local life. For example, a special All Souls’ Day mass will be conducted in English at the Parish Church, and the town’s cemetery has a dedicated section for British residents, reflecting their integral role in the community.

Local authorities also adapt to this demographic, providing municipal information in both Spanish and English to facilitate smoother integration for British residents. This bilingual approach acknowledges the importance of the British community, ensuring they remain connected and informed.

Across Almería province, over 17,000 British citizens are spread across 84 municipalities, with some towns like Arboleas and Partaloa reporting up to 80% of their residents as British. This trend underscores the region’s appeal for retirees, remote workers, and those looking for a warmer, slower-paced lifestyle in Spain. Can’t blame them.

Find more Almería news