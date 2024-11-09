Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 18:20
• 1 minute read
Together for a Cause
Image: Facebook/ Tracy Della/ SALR
AN energetic crowd gathered recently for the Music Trivia Night at Restaurante Siddhartha on the Rock in Competa, raising an impressive €1,090 for Save a Life Rescue (SALR). The event, organised by local community members, featured a lively atmosphere filled with friendly competition.
The trivia contest crowned Ken Dodds Da’s Dogs as the champions, scoring 117 points. Close behind were Drinkin’ Park with 116 points and the Pinball Quizzers with 113. The Beagles earned the title for best team name, adding a touch of fun to the evening.
All proceeds from the event will support Sally and her eight puppies, covering essential expenses such as kennel fees, vaccinations, and treatments. With costs exceeding €4,000, the funds raised will significantly aid in providing the care these animals need.
The event also showcased the community spirit, with everyone enjoying a night of entertainment while contributing to a meaningful cause. The Music Trivia Night not only provided a platform for fun but also highlighted the importance of local support for animal rescue efforts. Each ticket purchased helps make a real difference in the lives of these dogs, proving that when the community comes together, everyone benefits.
Read more Axarquia news, articles and events here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.