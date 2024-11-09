By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 18:20 • 1 minute read

Together for a Cause Image: Facebook/ Tracy Della/ SALR

AN energetic crowd gathered recently for the Music Trivia Night at Restaurante Siddhartha on the Rock in Competa, raising an impressive €1,090 for Save a Life Rescue (SALR). The event, organised by local community members, featured a lively atmosphere filled with friendly competition.

A night of friendly competition for a great cause

The trivia contest crowned Ken Dodds Da’s Dogs as the champions, scoring 117 points. Close behind were Drinkin’ Park with 116 points and the Pinball Quizzers with 113. The Beagles earned the title for best team name, adding a touch of fun to the evening.

How the event makes a difference

All proceeds from the event will support Sally and her eight puppies, covering essential expenses such as kennel fees, vaccinations, and treatments. With costs exceeding €4,000, the funds raised will significantly aid in providing the care these animals need.

Making a difference for animal rescue

The event also showcased the community spirit, with everyone enjoying a night of entertainment while contributing to a meaningful cause. The Music Trivia Night not only provided a platform for fun but also highlighted the importance of local support for animal rescue efforts. Each ticket purchased helps make a real difference in the lives of these dogs, proving that when the community comes together, everyone benefits.

