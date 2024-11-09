By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 12:05 • 1 minute read

Students from Escola Global visiting MN Studios. Credit: Facebook/Escola Global

Escola Global International School in ParcBit, known for its inclusiveness and close ties to the community on the island, has introduced a new project: Connect2Work.

Connect2Work is a down-to-earth initiative that introduces secondary students to the workforce in Mallorca. Students will visit companies to learn about a variety of industries and professions, gaining insight into the dynamics and realities of different workplaces.

The Year 10 class were the first to experience this project with a tour and informational session at MN Studios, a local company that provides technical equipment, casting, and logistics for the thousands of media projects filmed in the Balearic Islands.

INNOVATIVE WAYS TO PREVENT YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT

This project is a good starting point for children growing up on the island, helping to inspire future business ideas that could lead to new start-ups and reduce youth unemployment, which stood at 11.38 percent as of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Tourism and hospitality are industries on which the island relies heavily, so it’s important that students are exposed to new realities that broaden their horizons with alternative opportunities for the local economy.

With Connect2Work, Escola Global aims to bring students closer to the working world beyond the classroom, while inspiring them in their professional journeys.