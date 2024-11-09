Disney magic in Mojácar!

By Nina Cook • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 17:49 • 1 minute read

Disney characters bring childhood joy to Mojácar as the town transforms into a magical wonderland for its annual Disney Festival. Credit: mojacar.es

Mojácar is set to transform into a magical wonderland as it hosts its third annual Disney Festival on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

This enchanting event will turn the town’s historic centre (Plaza Nueva) into a miniature Disneyland, sure to delight the little ones—perhaps just as much as the not-so-little ones.

The event is organised by ‘Walt Was Here,’ an initiative that began in Mojacar two years ago to celebrate the enduring legacy of Walt Disney, who, as legend has it, was born in the pretty pueblo in 1901. The festival will feature beloved Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, the Lion King, and Snow White herself.

The festivities will begin at 11:00 a.m., offering a variety of activities such as games, craft workshops, dance sessions, and a special appearance by the 501st Legion of Star Wars.

Mojácar has fully embraced the Disney spirit, honouring the animation pioneer with murals and this family friendly fiesta. The Disney Festival has already become a cherished tradition, attracting locals and visitors to experience the magic of Disney in the heart of Andalusia.

This year’s festival promises to be memorable, offering a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the enchanting and nostalgic world of Disney, so be sure to have your camera on hand! Whether you’re a lover of the classic characters or a fan of the new favourites, the Disney Festival in Mojácar promises a fun day for all.

Find more Euro Weekly News