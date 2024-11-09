By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 15:32 • 2 minutes read

Israeli football supporters are attacked during a Europa Legue match in Amsterdam

The Dutch Prime Minister announced on Friday, November 8th that he was ‘ashamed’ of the attacks that happened towards Israeli football fans the previous evening.

Amsterdam banned all demonstrations until November 11th to give police emergency stop and search powers. Israel announced they would send commercial planes to the Netherlands on Friday so they could bring home Israeli soccer fans after the overnight attacks in Amsterdam. European leaders described them as “antisemitic”. However, there was evidence of provocative chanting from Israeli fans as well.

The Europa League clash in Amsterdam happened between the Maccabi Tel Aviv team and the Dutch team Ajax

Dutch police said five people were hospitalised and 62 were detained after attackers “systematically targeted Israeli fans”. The supporters were in Amsterdam to watch a Europa League football match between the Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Dutch team, Ajax. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin is calling for increased security for the Jewish community in Europe.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyon, speaks out about her ‘disgust’

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters were “attacked, abused and pelted with fireworks” by what she described as “antisemitic hit-and-run squads.” She explained: “Riot police had to intervene several times to protect them and escort them to hotels.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X: “I am outraged by last night’s vile attacks targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam. I just spoke with @MinPres Schoof. I strongly condemn these unacceptable acts. Antisemitism has absolutely no place in Europe. And we are determined to fight all forms of hatred.”

Other European leaders show support in their fight against antisemitism

Other European leaders also reacted with French President Emmanuel Macron saying the violence: “recalls the most shameful hours in history.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “Anyone who attacks Jews is attacking all of us. Jews must be able to feel safe in Europe.” His Austrian counterpart, Karl Nehammer, said he condemned antisemitic attacks “in particular when it takes place in the context of a sports event that should bring people together.”

Jewish communities in Europe need to be protected

The violence in Amsterdam on Thursday began before the match and continued after the game when Dutch team Ajax won 5-0. Before the game took place, a Palestinian flag was ripped off a building in the city centre and riot police had to block pro-Palestinian supporters from marching toward the stadium, according to Dutch broadcaster NOS. Halsema said the Maccabi fans had been “attacked, abused and pelted with fireworks” by “antisemitic hit-and-run squads who managed to evade 200 officers.” Halsema has also suggested that the Amsterdam City Council hold an emergency debate on the incident, which is currently being investigated. The Dutch King, Willem-Alexander, drew a link between the Holocaust and Thursday night’s violence, saying that the Netherlands had “failed the Jewish community.”