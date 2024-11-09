Fiesta fever hits Benidorm

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 17:36 • 1 minute read

Benidorm is buzzing as the Festes Majors Patronals burst into life with the ultimate fiesta fever sweeping the city between November 9 and November 13. Crowds gathered on Saturday, November 9, in the bustling town square for an emotional rendition of the hymn of the Valencian Community, paying tribute to those affected by the recent DANA storm that hit Valencia. And with the beloved pasodoble ‘Fiesta en Benidorm’ taking centre stage, it was an all-out celebration of community spirit, music, and tradition.

Music, bells, and fun – let the festivities begin.

The doors of San Jaime and Santa Ana church swung open at noon as locals flocked to join the celebrations. In a moving display, they sang hymns to the Virgin, followed by the Angelus prayer, and an ear-splitting ‘aerial bombardment’ that announced the fiesta’s official start. Alongside the reinas, Valentina Almodóbar and Laia Zamora, city officials and festivity leaders, including María Dolores Cano and Jaume Cortés, added to the magic as they marked this very special occasion.

With religious ceremonies wrapped up, a lively parade kicked off from San Jaime Square to the Ayuntamiento. Eight vibrant music bands, decked out and ready to play, marched into the Plaza de SS MM los Reyes de España, delivering stirring festeros pasodobles. Bandas from all over the province, including local legends like La Nova and L’Illa, lit up the square, bringing onlookers to their feet.

A rousing tribute and heartfelt applause

In a heartfelt finale, the famed ‘Fiesta en Benidorm’ rang out under the direction of its composer, maestro Rafael Doménech Pardo, as the crowd clapped and danced along. But the true moment came with the Valencian Community’s anthem, honouring the lives affected by the devastating DANA floods. With an explosion of applause, the crowd cheered through the closing ‘bomb’ bursts, a booming tribute to resilience and remembrance.

Benidorm, is officially in full fiesta mode. The celebrations will carry on between November 9 and November 13. They are a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

