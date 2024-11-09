By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 16:39 • 1 minute read

Image: Torrevieja U3A Walking Group.

The Torrevieja U3A Walking Group had their October trip to the lovely village of Portman.

The 10-kilometre walk included a visit and a study of the old, disused fishermans’ cave cottages before continuing to see the abandoned railway trucks and the remains of a laundry which had dominated the town for many years. The Romans originally started the extraction industry but was eventually closed down in the mid-20th century.

A fascinating few hours and well worth the journey down the coast to Portman.

University of the Third Age

Membership of the University of the Third Age (U3A) is not related to chronological age but to the Third Age of life which comes after full-time employment and family responsibilities.

There is no upper or lower age, or ethnic or cultural distinction, for membership.

The group is expanding and has a widespread membership with members ranging from San Pedro to Guardamar to Orihuela.

More Information

If you’re not yet a member, you can visit the website torreviejau3a.org to learn more about the association and how easy it is to join.