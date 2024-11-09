By Johanna Gardener • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 15:57 • 3 minutes read

Hydrogen production plant will hope to eventually provide hydrogen across Europe Credit: Shutterstock:Scharfsinn

Germany is showing its compliance with green initiatives as it turns on the most powerful hydrogen generator in Lingen, Lower Saxony.

The year 2024 seems to be leading the way in the push for a greener Europe and a more eco-friendly planet. With the promotion of hydrogen and electricity-fuelled vehicles, as well as new initiatives across many sectors to sustain our changing planet, baby steps towards global collaboration in protecting our planet appear to be advancing.

Germany is one country which is taking the question seriously. The country is going all-out to join the green hydrogen energy revolution. And it comes in the form of energy company RWE’s new 300 MW hydrogen gas production plant in Lingen in Lower Saxony.

Hydrogen gas production plant hopes to supply hydrogen across Europe

The hydrogen gas production plant is not only a significant achievement for Germany, but also for the rest of Europe. Despite the fact that the plant is currently only commissioned for specific supply in Lower Saxony and the North Rhine-Westphalia regions, forward-thinking plans include extending this further. The production installation is in-line with the European Hydrogen Backbone, which aims to make hydrogen accessible across Europe through an extensive system of pipelines. In order to control greenhouse gas emissions, hydrogen supplies will eventually be aimed at areas with high hydrogen demand including major shipping ports.

New hydrogen plant is compliant with European Union‘s climate targets

The Lingen Plant assimilates both Germany and the European Union’s climate targets for clean energy solutions for the foreseeable future. Making hydrohgen a feasible and available option for the average consumer is also a step in the right direction, especially when buying vehicles where non petrol or diesel vehicles are an alternative.

German company, Sunfire specializes in fuel cell technology and high-temperature electrolysis. Right now it is working with RWE (Rheinisch-Westfälisches Elektrizitätswerk AG) in a push to enable the revolutionary 100 MW alkaline electrolyzer to be ready by 2027 to pump out hydrogen gas. Lingen does have other forms of hydrogen generation, but this is an important addition for the plant’s output. Its installation is made up of 10 ultra-efficient pressurized modules, which individually produce 10 MW of green hydrogen.

By 2027, the electrolyzer will supply two tons of hydrogen an hour

Hopefully, by 2027, the electrolyzer will be fully operational and two tons of hydrogen an hour will be supplied. This matches demands for Germany’s industry and manufacturing sectors and at the same time, meets requirements for eco-friednly regulations.

Many might be asking: What is an electrolyzer and how does it contribute to hydrogen production? Alkaline electrolysis is a chemically-reactive process, whereby hydrogen gas is produced through a process involving electricity and water. An alkaline electrolyte agent – most commonly, a potassium hydroxide (KOH) or sodium hydroxide (NaOH) solution – is used to split water molecules into hydrogen gas (H₂) and oxygen gas (O₂).

Solar and wind power will power Lingen’s new electrolyzer ensuring that it operates fully via green systems. Although it will be supplied locally, clean hydrogen energy can also be stored and transported elsewhere.

Hydrogen power: countless benefits compared to other renewable energy sources

Hydrogen gas is a bastion in the technological and developmental priorities listed on the EU’s agenda. It has numerous benefits including high efficiency and high energy output compared to other fuels. It can be used for heating, to create electricity and for machine power. More importantly, it is one of the most environmentally-friendly choices due to its only byproduct being water. Long term, it has a durable storage capacity and is a reliable source when other renewable energies like solar and wind energy are hard to come by.

Germany is clearly setting the trend for the rest of Europe: it shows us that whilst responding to the demands of industry and manufacture, countries can also mitigate the eradication of the carbon footprint.

Let’s hope that it serves as an example. Better still, that the whole of Europe can soon get a slice of the action!

