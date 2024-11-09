By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 11:36 • 1 minute read

Glam in the Rain Against Cancer. Credit: Cancer Care Javea.

Glam in the Rain: Cancer Care Javea’s ‘Picnic in the Park’ Raises a Storm of Support.

On a grey, rainy Sunday, October 27, Cancer Care Javea’s annual ‘Picnic in the Park’ was a storming success – despite the less-than-sunny skies. Undeterred by the drizzle, crowds glammed up and braved the downpour, all to raise vital funds and awareness for this much-loved local charity.

Casa Santonja, dressed in fairy lights and hosting a stunning marquee, became the heart of the action. The atmosphere was electric as supporters mingled, feasted, and cheered on top-notch performers who kept spirits high, even as the rain kept falling.

The packed event, which included a raffle, tombola, and cake sale, brought in an impressive €8,400!

From decadent cakes to fabulous prizes, every detail was a hit with the crowd. Cancer Care Javea sends a massive thank you to everyone who came out in style, weathering the storm to support their work.

The funds raised will go directly to the Lynwen Nursing Team, who provide essential care and support to cancer sufferers and their families across the Marina Alta community.

If you or a loved one need support or guidance, don’t hesitate to reach out to Cancer Care Javea’s Nurse Team on +34 722 684093.

