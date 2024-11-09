History brought to life Sohail Castle

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 9:20 • 1 minute read

Sohail Castle. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola.

Solhail Castle is putting on a theatrical guided tour on Saturday, November 16, with actors dressed in period clothing.

In charge of the project is a team of archaeologists bringing out all the atmosphere of key moments in history as they guide visitors around the ancient castle, telling the fascinating story of Fuengirola’s most famous landmark.

‘We will have the opportunity to visit the Sohail castle together with the archaeologists who work every day exploring the site, uncovering the extraordinary history and its surrounds, as well as the Roman citadel of Suel with a group of performers who will give us some brushstrokes of how day-to-day life was in the golden days of the castle,’ said the councillor for Culture of Fuengirola.

The tours are being held at 10.30am and 12.30am and can be booked for free by writing to the council at ciudadromanadesuel@gmail.com and leaving a contact phone number for confirmation.

Sohail castle was built by the Almoravid dynasty on the ruins of the Roman citadel of Suel and has hosted numerous occupations throughout history, including Napoleon’s forces in the early 1800s until it was taken by Spanish and British troops in 1812.

Some of the artillery pieces, which were abandoned by the various occupants of Sohail castle, were uncovered in 1914, and for many years they could be seen on display along the seafront, although they are currently preserved inside the castle.