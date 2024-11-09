Hope for the endangered Cuvier’s Gazelle

By Nina Cook • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 17:37 • 1 minute read

Almería’s conservation efforts secure a future for the endangered Cuvier’s gazelle. Credit: riosafari.

The future of the Cuvier’s gazelle, an endangered species, looks brighter thanks to conservation efforts at the Almería Fauna Recovery Centre.

This facility, managed by the Ministry of Sustainability, Environment, and Blue Economy, plays a crucial role in breeding and safeguarding the Cuvier’s gazelle, native to North Africa and considered one of the most endangered gazelle species globally.

Saving the Cuvier’s Gazelle

Over recent years, the Almería Centre has seen success with several births, a promising sign for the species’ recovery. The team’s meticulous approach includes careful monitoring, habitat management, and veterinary care, all designed to maintain the genetic diversity and health of the population.

Regional Director Carmen Crespo praised the efforts, noting that these animals have unique ecological value and a special place in the biodiversity of their native ecosystems. She emphasised that the conservation project also serves as an educational platform, raising public awareness about the importance of biodiversity and the need to protect endangered species.

This initiative forms part of a larger conservation strategy in Andalucía, where various centres work together to protect threatened species. By focusing on sustainable breeding and potential reintroduction, Almería’s conservation efforts offer hope that the Cuvier’s gazelle can thrive once more in its natural habitat.

