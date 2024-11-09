Hope for the endangered Cuvier’s Gazelle

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 17:37 • 1 minute read
Almería’s conservation efforts secure a future for the endangered Cuvier’s gazelle. Credit: riosafari.
The future of the Cuvier’s gazelle, an endangered species, looks brighter thanks to conservation efforts at the Almería Fauna Recovery Centre.
This facility, managed by the Ministry of Sustainability, Environment, and Blue Economy, plays a crucial role in breeding and safeguarding the Cuvier’s gazelle, native to North Africa and considered one of the most endangered gazelle species globally.
Over recent years, the Almería Centre has seen success with several births, a promising sign for the species’ recovery. The team’s meticulous approach includes careful monitoring, habitat management, and veterinary care, all designed to maintain the genetic diversity and health of the population.
Regional Director Carmen Crespo praised the efforts, noting that these animals have unique ecological value and a special place in the biodiversity of their native ecosystems. She emphasised that the conservation project also serves as an educational platform, raising public awareness about the importance of biodiversity and the need to protect endangered species.
This initiative forms part of a larger conservation strategy in Andalucía, where various centres work together to protect threatened species. By focusing on sustainable breeding and potential reintroduction, Almería’s conservation efforts offer hope that the Cuvier’s gazelle can thrive once more in its natural habitat.
Find more Almería news
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.