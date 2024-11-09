How did Murcia escape the worst of the DANA?

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 21:38 • 1 minute read

Murcia escapes the worst Image: X/Bomberos Murcia

THE Region of Murcia has been fortunate, as it largely avoided the worst impacts of the recent DANA storm that caused chaos in Valencia and parts of Albacete and Andalucia. While the Northwest region of Murcia experienced heavy rain and there was some flooding in Mazarron, the overall effects were mild compared to the devastation elsewhere.

How geography helped shield Murcia from severe flooding

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), explained that several factors played a role in keeping Murcia safe. The unique geography of the region, including its mountains and valleys, helped prevent severe flooding. Additionally, the route of the storm’s air masses meant that they didn’t pick up as much moisture over the Murcia region, which can intensify rainfall.

Comparing Murcia’s impact to neighbouring regions

Although there were strong rains in some areas, they did not lead to catastrophic results like those seen in neighbouring regions. As the region reflects on this outcome, experts remind us that future storms may become more severe due to climate change, making ongoing preparedness essential.

Community efforts to support storm victims

In the wake of the DANA storm, the Region of Murcia is stepping up to support those affected by the devastating weather. Local communities are coming together to assist residents impacted by the storm, including three people from Murcia reported missing in Letur, one of the hardest-hit areas. Schools and town halls across the region are organising collections of essential items such as food, clothing, and hygiene products to provide relief to families in need.

