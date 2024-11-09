Line Lyster & 20 years of Redline

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 19:03 • 2 minutes read

Line Lyster and her son cut the cake. Credit: EWN

Redline Company is a leading Costa del Sol-based marketing agency located on the Costa del Sol, staffed by a talented creative team of international professionals with expertise in marketing, graphic design, website design, copywriting, PR, and social media.

On Thursday, November 7, they celebrated 20 years in business at their Nueva Andalucía offices, and Euro Weekly News was there to join in the celebration.

Co-founder Line Lyster found time during the party to chat with us about their origins and lasting success. Established in 2004, the company was set up by Line Lyster and Alison Redfern, two colleagues who were working together at the Ocean Estates in Marbella when they decided to go it alone and set up Redline (LINE Lyster & Alison REDfern). ‘I don’t know what we were thinking. We just went for it,’ Line tells us.

Line Lyster & Alison Redfern set up Redline with one computer and just €5,000

‘We were two girls sitting behind a PC in a small corner of a shared office. We were under pressure, but sometimes that’s what it takes to succeed’, says Line. Just one and a half years after they both resigned from Ocean Estates, their ex-employers shut down. However, for Redline, success snowballed. Starting with just one computer between them and €5,000 from the sale of Line’s car, Line never lost the beaming smile and the loveable bubbly aura she continually radiates.

She managed to get a contract with a British client, and Redline was off. Today, after 20 years, the company is thriving and stronger than ever with a diverse clientele, including governments, large international companies, and even a start-up making scented candles.

‘We have many different types of clients, including Danish clients, as I am Danish. We have the smallest clients to some of the biggest organisations. We like it like that because that way we remain fresh.’ The company’s graphic style lends itself to higher-end clients, such as Marbella real estate, but also embraces low-budget clients, such as the three authors they have on their books at the moment, or even zero-budget clients, such as local charities.

Line Lyster explains how Redline gives back

One interesting point about Redline Company is their dedication to helping local charities with their design and marketing skills. Each year they choose a local NGO to back. They began in 2010 with Triple A charity, which cares for abandoned animals. This year, they are sponsoring ADAMA dog rescue, who were also at the party with some 4-legged friends in tow.

At the end of the party, just before cutting the company’s birthday cake, Line explained that each year they give a cheque to their adopted charity for their number of years in business. So, this year they presented Jackie Stansfield from ADANA with a cheque for €2020,20.