Lions Roar to Valencia’s Rescue

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 11:18 • 2 minutes read

Lions Roar to the Rescue. Credit: Lions Charity.

It’s been over ten days since the deadly floods swept through the Valencia region, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. With a mounting death toll of over 200 and counting, the catastrophe has rocked tens of thousands of lives. Homes have been washed away, families torn apart, and the landscape scarred beyond recognition. Floods are among nature’s most punishing forces, bringing devastating blows to communities, destroying infrastructure, and leaving local economies gasping for breath.

Lions roar to the rescue in flood-stricken Valencia.

As residents struggle to find shelter, food, and basic supplies, they wait desperately for a glimmer of normality. And just when they need it most, the Teulada Moraira Lions have stepped up to the plate with a mighty roar of support.

Lions lead the charge with emergency relief.

In an impressive display of speed and solidarity, the Lions have kickstarted a relief fund for the Valencia flood victims, funnelling an initial €10,000 into the government’s disaster relief fund through Banco Sabadell. And in a stroke of good fortune, every donation to this account will be matched by the bank itself, doubling the impact of every euro given.

Want to chip in and make a difference?

Here’s the account for donations:

Generalista Valenciana – ES 94 0081 693 610 002 423 445.

Buckets, calendars & concerts: Lions roll out fundraisers galore.

The Lions aren’t stopping there. The team is raising funds locally, with a bucket collection rally in Moraira and all proceeds from their annual Lions calendar flying straight into the relief effort. The upcoming Christmas Kracker Concert will also be funnelling every penny into the flood fund.

In the face of climate change, it’s initiatives like these that prove humanity’s resilience – and the Lions are leading the charge to support our neighbours in need.

The human spirit shines through the flood.

There’s no doubt about it – in times of crisis, we see humanity at its finest. Thousands of volunteers have already descended on Valencia, bringing hope, help, and hands-on support to rebuild devastated communities.

Today, it’s our neighbours in Valencia who need us, but tomorrow, it could be any of us. So, let’s stand shoulder-to-shoulder, proving that when disaster strikes, the Lions – and the community – will always be there to answer the call.

Don’t just sit on the sidelines – lend a hand; dig deep.

Get more news from around Costa Blanca North.

Find more Spanish news stories in English.