Local residents unite to raise money for charity

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 18:05
• 1 minute read
Community Together for Charity
Image: Lisa Hull/Albatros community
THE Albatros community in Los Alcázares, home to 193 residences and multiple nationalities, recently held its second Caldero Day on the beach, attracting 104 attendees this year, a significant increase from last year’s 69.
Organised by Gary (President), Lisa (Committee member), and other dedicated residents, the event featured delicious BBQ food, drinks, and a lively raffle. Gary and Lisa also celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on the same day, making the event even more special.
Janette led the effort to secure donations from 32 local businesses, bringing in over €1,000 worth of prizes, including beauty treatments and a thrilling ride in a McLaren supercar. The support from the community was incredible, with everyone coming together to make the day a success.
This year’s fundraiser raised €2,165.42, nearly doubling last year’s total. The funds will be split between MABS Cancer Support Foundation and the Los Alcázares ‘No Child Without a Toy’ campaign. A giant cheque presentation to MABS recently highlighted the community’s commitment to charitable causes.
The Albatros community continues to showcase the power of unity and generosity in making a positive impact.
Read more Costa Calida news, articles and events here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.