Local residents unite to raise money for charity

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 18:05 • 1 minute read

Community Together for Charity Image: Lisa Hull/Albatros community

THE Albatros community in Los Alcázares, home to 193 residences and multiple nationalities, recently held its second Caldero Day on the beach, attracting 104 attendees this year, a significant increase from last year’s 69.

A day of community and celebration at Caldero Day

Organised by Gary (President), Lisa (Committee member), and other dedicated residents, the event featured delicious BBQ food, drinks, and a lively raffle. Gary and Lisa also celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on the same day, making the event even more special.

Generosity shines: Local businesses support Albatros fundraiser

Janette led the effort to secure donations from 32 local businesses, bringing in over €1,000 worth of prizes, including beauty treatments and a thrilling ride in a McLaren supercar. The support from the community was incredible, with everyone coming together to make the day a success.

Impressive fundraising success: Over €2,000 raised for charity

This year’s fundraiser raised €2,165.42, nearly doubling last year’s total. The funds will be split between MABS Cancer Support Foundation and the Los Alcázares ‘No Child Without a Toy’ campaign. A giant cheque presentation to MABS recently highlighted the community’s commitment to charitable causes.

The Albatros community continues to showcase the power of unity and generosity in making a positive impact.

