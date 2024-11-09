Make a kid smile this Christmas

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 10:26 • 1 minute read

Make A Smile Campaign in Calpe. Credit: Facebook, Make a Smile Calpe.

Bagging some Christmas cheer. Make a Smile’s Christmas Bag Appeal kicks off for the 16th Year.

For 16 years running, the Costa Blanca-based charity Make A Smile has been spreading festive joy through its annual ‘Christmas Bag Appeal.’ This heartwarming initiative gathers useful items and funds for the 130 children in local care homes, making sure they each get a touch of Christmas magic during the toughest time of the year.

A Santa wish list with a difference

Each year, the 130 children jot down their Christmas wish on a letter to Father Christmas, and with a little help from Make A Smile and the generous Costa Blanca community, these dreams come true. From the joy of unwrapping gifts at Christmas to celebrating Spain’s cherished Three Kings, these little ones have something to look forward to, all thanks to local kindness.

How to join in: It’s easy.

Amazon Vouchers – Simply head over to Amazon, select a voucher amount, and email it to info@makeasmile.es. Every euro counts toward making a child’s Christmas special.

Donate a Treat or Useful Item – Think of cosy pyjamas, fluffy slippers, a new dressing gown, or even a nice shampoo or shower gel. Toothbrushes, chocolate bars, or games – anything that makes the season a bit brighter.

Paypal or Bank Transfer – Feeling generous? You can send donations via PayPal or a bank transfer. Just contact Make A Smile directly on: 965 83 68 14.

Drop-off and deadline

Got goodies? You can drop off your new items at local businesses supporting the appeal (check the poster above for details). The appeal runs from November 1 and wraps up on January 3, 2025 – just in time for the Three Kings.

Join the festive fun on Facebook

Stay in the loop and see your donations at work by joining Make A Smile’s Facebook community. You’ll find updates, events, and plenty of heartwarming stories that show just how much your generosity means.

Let’s make this a Christmas to remember for the Costa Blanca kids in local care homes.

