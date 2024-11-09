Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Torrevieja has identified 231 feeding stations for stray cat colonies throughout the region.
Efforts have been made to accurately locate each colony and assess the number of cats residing within them. While the exact number of felines in each colony has not been disclosed, estimates suggest that there are approximately 2,550 stray cats in the area.
For over a year, collaboration with local associations has focused on implementing the capture, sterilisation, and return process known as the “CER Plan.” This method is recognised as an effective strategy for managing the populations of feral cat colonies.
From January 1 to October 29, 2024, the Torrevieja Council has funded around 400 sterilisations of stray and feral cats. The goal for the upcoming months is to continue the sterilisation efforts and monitor the colonies, promoting a more sustainable coexistence between residents and the local cat populations.
However, the presence of these cat colonies has a significant environmental impact, particularly near the natural parks of Las Lagunas de Torrevieja and La Mata. Numerous colonies are found around the large urban areas of San Luis, La Siesta, El Chaparral, and Las Torretas, particularly in green spaces that have been neglected by the City Council.
In these areas, cats become natural predators of birds, including some protected species.
