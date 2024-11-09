By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 18:19 • 2 minutes read

The circuit in Barcelona that will be hosting the MotoGP finals after the floods in Valencia (Photo: Circuit de Barcelona)

The news that the 2024 MotoGP world championship finals will no longer take place in Valencia after DANA has had a huge impact on many fans.

It was finally decided on November 7th that it was not feasible to allow the MotoGP finals to take place at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, a MotoGP circuit situated in Cheste which is a town just outside Valencia. The finals will now be held in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Motorbike fans and the professional motorbike racing profession have been left with some difficult choices.

MotoGP fans have been left with a huge dilemma

“MotoGP requested the authorities to race in Barcelona as it was the best possible choice,” said MotoGP organisers. “The track is the easiest option for fans who were already planning to attend the MotoGP season finale. The location and circuit are also the most efficient choice, providing a close to seamless alternative for personnel and logistics.” Ricardo Tormo experienced extensive damage after DANA struck, and the town of Cheste was also one of the worst areas hit. The tickets for the MotoGP World Final have been a sell-out, but now many fans are faced with a big dilemma. They have two options. Those who have already purchased tickets can either change all their travel plans and pay additional costs to reach Barcelona or they can take the option being offered and defer their tickets to the MotoGP final in 2025.

The MotoGP finals will still take place, but now in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

The dates of the final (November 15th-17th) will remain the same, but now that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host the finals, the same circuit that also hosted the sixth round of the championships in May, it means fans who have planned for the event months in advance are facing choices that might not benefit them in any way. Changing accommodations and flights will be costly and if they have no other option other than to fly into Valencia airport, the situation regarding road travel in the region is still precarious.

The town of Cheste in Valencia will suffer even more after DANA as the MotoGP will no longer take place at Ricardo Tormo

The impact of venue change will also impact Cheste, the town where the Ricardo Tormo circuit is located. The MotoGP is a yearly event that involves the whole community and visitors flock to Cheste simply to view the live footage from the circuit which is displayed on a big outdoor screen in the main plaza, or to enjoy the 72-hour non-stop party. Every bar, restaurant and business takes part in the MotoGP Cheste fiesta and the financial losses they are likely to incur could mean trouble for their companies moving forward after the floods.