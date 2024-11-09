News snippets from the European press

By Linda Hall • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 11:05 • 4 minutes read

Caption: AARHUS STADIUM: AI-generated impression of AGF’s new ground Credit: zaha-hadid.com

Denmark: Match ready ADDITIONAL expenses for the new Aarhus stadium, the AGF football team’s home ground, increased the original budget by 248.6 million kroner (€33.3 million), bringing a final cost of 994.6 million kroner (€133.4 million). The Zaha Hadid Architects installation will be ready for the 2026-2027 season.

Norway: Christmas cheer THE Salvation Army reported that 18 per cent of Norwegians are concerned about paying for the traditional Christmas extras this year, compared with 21 per cent in 2023. This will be the third festive season with higher food and housing costs, and the organisation is already receiving request for financial assistance.

US visitor AIRCRAFT carrier the USS Harry S Truman, one of the world’s largest vessels at 300 metres long, entered the Oslo fjord led by a Norwegian and an Italian frigate on Novembe 1. The ship, which had been on exercises with other Nato allies in the North Sea, finally left the capital on November 6.

Italy: Lucky escape A SECTION of cornice that fell from the façade of the San Giacomo church in central Rome struck and injured a passerby, who was taken to the nearest hospital. His condition was not found to be serious, and it was “miraculous” that nothing worse had occurred, San Giacomo’s parish priest said later.

Arrivederci THERE are currently 6.1 million Italian nationals living outside the country, 11.8 per cent more than in 2020 and practically double those of 2006, the latest figures published by the Migrantes Foundation revealed. Roughly 2.8 million of the expatriates were from the south, with 826,000 from Sicily alone.

Belgium: Burial puzzle ARCHAEOLGISTS excavating a Pommeroeul site found a strange mix of human remains from different periods inside the same Roman tomb. Carbon-14 dating and DNA analysis revealed that the grave contained not only a Gallo-Roman skull but also Stone Age bones which were thousands of years older.

Crucial role THE Flemish Professional Midwives Association (VBOV), which announced in October that it would no longer adhere to government-set prices, has been joined by its French-speaking counterpart. Politicians should recognise their crucial role and support fair pay and workable conditions, the midwives declared.

Germany: Feeling happier THE Happiness Atlas 2024 found that Germans were happier in 2024 than in 2023, with national satisfaction scoring 7.06 points out of a possible 10, which was 0.14 points higher than last year Hamburg was Germany’s happiest state with 7.38 points, followed by Bavaria and Schleswig-Holstein, both on 7.23.

Ready to roll SEVEN people were arrested in Germany and another in Poland on November 5, accused of belonging to the Saxony Separatists, a far-right paramilitary group. They allegedly planned to seize large areas of eastern Germany, convinced that government and society would implode on an unspecified Day X.

Netherlands: Free speech THE ANVR travel agencies’ association is suing The Hague city hall regarding its decision to ban fossil fuel advertisements from public places. The veto seriously restricted freedom of expression, said the ANVR, which opposes the ban but has conceded that cheap flights do not help the climate crisis.

Yellow peril A DEN HELDER school banned smoking and vaping unless pupils had written consent from their parents and wore a high visibility yellow vest while smoking. Only nine parents at the 1,300-pupil school gave permission and headmaster Hielke ter Veld admitted that the measure “was meant to cause friction.”

France: Residents only CENTRAL Paris was closed to through traffic on November 5, applying the limited traffic zone system already used in other major French and European cities. “We no longer want the city centre to be a shortcut for travelling across France and Europe,” Ariel Weil, mayor of the Paris Centre district, explained.

French leave A RETIRED couple in their 70s who left San Francisco for Nimes in October 2023 told the CNN news channel that they were close to returning to their US apartment. Joanna McIsaac-Kierklo and Ed Kierklo said life became a nightmare after struggling with French bureaucracy and finding it hard to make friends.

Finland: Date with fate THE Lenin Museum in Tampere, the only institution outside Russia dedicated entirely to the Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin, closed officially on November 3. The museum opened in 1946 in the same building where Lenin first encountered his successor, Joseph Stalin, during a secret Bolshevik meeting in 1905.

Smoked out FINLAND plans to escalate the tax on tobacco by just over 21 per cent between now and July 2027, state broadcaster Yle announced. The twice-yearly price hikes will eventually raise the cost of a packet of cigarettes to €13.20 although the increases will not apply to nicotine pouches and vape liquids.

Ireland: Cyber stats THE National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) received 5,276 reports last year, of which 721 were confirmed as cybersecurity incidents that led to 309 investigations. The National Cyber Security Annual Update 2023 also stated that practically all of the incidents were at the lower end of the severity scale.

Wasp attack A CORK man who accidentally disturbed a wasps’ nest while gardening sustained multiple stings and collapsed shortly after he managed to reach his house. The man, who was in his 50s, was unconscious when paramedics reached him and he was pronounced dead before they could transfer him to hospital.

Portugal: Canine hero KING, a six-year-old French bulldog saved the life of Olímpia Romão, his 63-year-old owner who spent four days in the open after falling on scrubland three kilometres from her Oliveira home. King eventually alerted passersby and led them to his mistress, who has made a full recovery despite suffering hypothermia.

No spills VIANA DE CASTELO’S mayor said he was confident that a tanker with150,000 litres of diesel that was stranded 36 kilometres off the coast would not pollute the beaches. “The National Maritime Authority has given us every assurance that there is no risk, although we shall be alert to any contingency.”

Sweden: Tougher line FOREIGNERS who commit serious crimes or are considered security threats could be stripped of some residency rights in cases when deportation to their own country might endanger them. Benefit payments could be cut and access to some types of healthcare restricted, a government commission suggested.

Offshore ban THE government rejected 13 applications for offshore windfarms in the southern and central Baltic owing to concerns that the turbines could pose obstacles when defending the country. “These projects in the Baltic Sea would have unacceptable consequences for Sweden’s armed forces,” the Defence ministry said.