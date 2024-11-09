By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 9:16 • 2 minutes read

New 020 Hotline Set to Ease Access to Vital Benefits for DANA Disaster Victims. Credit: Shutterstock, Mehaniq

A brand new 020 Hotline is set to ease access to vital benefits for DANA disaster victims in Costa Blanca and beyond.

In a bid to support thousands hit hard by recent deadly floods, Spain’s Ministry of Inclusion has just launched the new 020 hotline – a lifeline for those seeking access to Universal Credit (the Ingreso Mínimo Vital (IMV)).

This free hotline is set to provide swift assistance, particularly to those impacted by the devastating DANA storm across 78 municipalities.

The new number, 020, promises to cut through red tape and bring relief to those who need it most. According to Minister Elma Saiz, this hotline comes at a “critical moment,” extending a “social shield” over communities battered by the brutal weather. In her words, the ministry’s mission is to provide help that’s “accessible and direct”.

Forty thousand calls in just three days

The 020 hotline has been swamped with nearly 40,000 calls in just three days – a testament to the urgent need for information and support. It’s joined by the longstanding 900 20 22 22 number, which has handled over 450,000 queries this year alone. With this new hotline in action, thousands of DANA victims can check their eligibility, monitor their claims, and receive crucial guidance on how to make the most of online services.

On top of this, over 33,000 IMV beneficiaries across affected regions are set to receive a 15% boost in their next three payments – a move expected to bring much-needed stability to struggling households.

Accessibility for all

As part of the 2024 Accessibility Plan, the Ministry is also pulling out all the stops to make sure no one is left out. Work is underway on an accessibility system tailored for those with disabilities, particularly for the hearing impaired. This effort, aimed at ensuring equal access for all, is a cornerstone of the Ministry’s ongoing campaign to modernise and streamline public services.

A new website for Spain’s Social Security services is also in place, revamped to provide easy access to pensions, benefits, and services across all devices. Mobile users should enjoy a slick, speedy experience when applying for the IMV, with a straightforward design.

In a world where red tape can often be more tangled than ever, Spain’s Ministry of Inclusion is stepping up with accessible, user-friendly solutions. It’s a much-needed step in the right direction during a time of dire need for some. So, if you’ve been affected by the DANA deluge, 020 is just a dial away – help is within reach.

Get more news from around Costa Blanca North.

Find more Spanish news stories in English.