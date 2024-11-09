By Gemma Middleton • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 20:46 • 2 minutes read

The casts of two people who died about 2,000 years ago in the house of the cryptoporticus in Pompeii. A new DNA analysis found that one individual was biologically male, but the sex of the other could not be determined. (Image: Archeological Park of Pompeii)

Since the first-ever excavation of Pompeii in 1748, so much more has been discovered about the ancient city that was at the mercy of Mount Vesuvius.

In a recent study, published Thursday, November 7th an international team of researchers looked at the genetics of five individuals who died during the 62 AD eruption which killed the entire population of Pompeii.

The famous ‘Two Maidens’ found buried in Pompeii, are not two women

Vesuvius erupted over 2,000 years ago in 62AD, killing all the residents of Pompeii and burying them in ash. The iconic preserves of two entwined bodies who have always been believed to be female family members and known for hundreds of years as ‘The Two Maidens’ has now been brought into question. New DNA analysis has suggested that the iconic pair might have been two men – and they weren’t related. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute found that at least one of the individuals had genetic markers suggesting they were not female but male. Study co-author David Reich, a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School, said in a statement: “A couple who died in an embrace and were thought to be sisters, or mother and daughter, were found to include at least one genetic male. These findings challenge traditional gender and familial assumptions.”

Homophobia could have been apparent in 62AD

In 2020, archaeologists excavating an ancient Roman snack bar in Pompeii discovered “homophobic” graffiti scrawled on the walls which brought into question how much is known about the ancient Roman lifestyle and the latest discovery may prove that same-sex relationships have been occurring for far longer than we thought. Another similar story was discovered during the same DNA study, in which an adult who was wearing a golden bracelet and holding a child on their lap was long thought to be a mother with her child. However, the new DNA analysis revealed that the pair discovered are in fact “an unrelated adult male and child.”

It’s important to relate historical discoveries in Pompeii to that era, and not from modern assumptions

“Our findings have significant implications for the interpretation of archaeological data and the understanding of ancient societies .” co-author Alissa Mittnik, an archaeogeneticist at Harvard Medical School and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, said in the statement. “They highlight the importance of integrating genetic data with archaeological and historical information to avoid misinterpretations based on modern assumptions. It’s possible that past misconceptions led to the exploitation of the casts as vehicles for storytelling, meaning that curators may have manipulated the victim’s poses and relative positioning for exhibits.”

The new Pompeii DNA discoveries are culturally complex

Carles Lalueza-Fox, a biologist at the Institute of Evolutionary Biology from Barcelona also commented that sex misalignment is not uncommon in archaeology. “We look at the past with the cultural eyes of the present and this view is sometimes distorted; for me, the discovery of a man with a golden bracelet trying to save an unrelated child is more interesting and culturally complex than assuming it was a mother and her child.”