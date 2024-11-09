By Aurelia Munoz • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 10:28 • 1 minute read

Nordic Walking Palma event. Credit: Pexels, photo by Anastasia Shuraeva.

Footwear ready for the 6th edition of the Marxa per la Igualtat (Walk for Equality) – a Nordic Walking event in the city of Palma on Sunday November 29.

Walkers of all ages and levels will come together to promote gender equality in this sixth edition. The style of the event is Nordic walking, but walking sticks are not required.

Gender equity: Nordic Walking Palma

Registration details

Don’t miss this opportunity to walk for a good cause. You can register until 22 November at www.elitechip.net, or in person at Plaza Santa Eulalia on 24 November from 9:00 to 10:30 am (subject to availability). Race bibs can also be collected on 24 November at Plaza Santa Eulalia from 9:00 to 10:30 am upon presentation of the walk registration form.

Route and distance

The walk starts at 11:00 am from Plaza Cort, with a warm-up session beginning at 10:30 am. To ensure inclusivity, the organisers have established three levels: Playa del Molinar (3.5 km), Cala Gamba/Es Carnatge (7 km), and Playa de Palma (10.5 km). At each stop, water and fruit will be provided courtesy of Merca Palma, along with a stretching session led by the Nordic Walking Palma and Nordic Walking Ciutat associations.

Transport

The EMT is supporting the cause by offering participants transport on lines 3, 7, 20, 25, and 35 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, from Palma to the finishing points on both outward and return journeys.

Here is the route of the walk:

Plaza de Cort – c. del Conquistador – Parque del Mar – semáforo Av. Adolfo Suárez – playa de Can Pere Antoni – molinos del Portitxol – Portitxol – playa del Molinar (1r avituallamiento) – El Molinar – Ciudad Jardín – El Peñon – Cala Gamba – San Juan de Dios – Carnatge (2º avituallamiento) – Cala Estancia – Club San Antonio de la Playa – c/ de los Palangres – av. de Bartomeu Riutort esquina Camí de la Alegría (Playa de Palma, entre el balneario 13 y Cruz Roja).

*Children under 18 must present a parent or guardian’s authorisation, along with a contact telephone number in case of emergency.

*Scooters, bicycles and skates are not permitted.

Join the journey toward gender equality!