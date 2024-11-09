By Johanna Gardener • Published: 09 Nov 2024 • 13:51 • 3 minutes read

In a society where ageing is often viewed with disdain, recent studies reveal that the ageing process is more complex than many realize, peaking at critical ages, urging us to reconsider our approaches to beauty and vitality.

We live in a world where ageing is hot topic. Inevitable changes that comes even to the best of us. A process which we either dread or embrace. Society dictates that we age in ways we might not even have considered. The latest creams, serums, gels, Botox treatment, lifting…the list goes on. We live in an age where society is deciding that ageing is something to be ashamed of and that we should be battling it ferociously because let’s face it: most of want to stay looking younger!

Ageing peaks at critical ages according to new study – 44 years and 60 years

That’s only half the story, however. New studies have shown that the ageing process itself is even more complicated than we think. If we do want to buy into society’s beauty treatments to keep us young and on form, we need to take extra factors into account. Researchers in America have revealed that rather than being a slow and steady chain of events, ageing actually peaks at two key ages – 44 and 60.

Ageing spikes due to certain bodily function declines

In a study organised by Stanford University, 108 participants were required to submit biological samples every few months for between one and seven years. When the results were analysed, sharp peaks were noted at 44 years and 60 years. Not only that, but it was also found that the spike at 44 years is connected to heart disease and the body’s declining ability to process caffeine, alcohol and lipids (fats). At 60 years, there is a second ageing spike where the immune system is affected as well as ‘carbohydrate metabolism and kidney function.’ A previous study carried out by The Guardian newspaper indicated that there may be a further third spike at aged 78 but no conclusion was reached due to the age of the participants.

Do men and women undergo the same ageing spikes?

The results contradict long-held beliefs on the differences between male and female ageing. Whereas age-old truths have told us that ageing for women in their 40’s is most likely attributed to the perimenopause, this is now less clear cut as men also appear to be undergoing the same ageing spikes. Professor Michael Snyder at the Telegraph said: ‘You really do want to take care of yourself as you approach these periods.’ He added that to manage certain changes, it is essential to focus on a healthy diet to control rises in fat levels, putting less strain on the body. Strength training is also crucial, especially when approaching the big 60. Other advice emanating from the study was the importance of reducing alcohol consumption. Alcohol can be responsible for metabolic decline and heart disease, so managing how much you glug down can lessen the impacts of ageing during and approaching the spike years.

At 40 years, 70 years and 90 years: it is ok to do sport to prevent ageing

Fifty years ago, the concept of intensive sport in your 60’s and 70’s may have been unheard of. However, nowadays the good news is that attitudes towards older people training, doing weightlifting or even participating in marathons are ubiquitously positive. As age longevity reaches new records, it is becoming more common to see our mature generations engaging in the same fitness routines as their grandchildren.

To sum up: key tips for your 40’s include stress management, a healthy low-fat diet and controlled alcohol and caffeine use. If you are approaching your 60’s, make low-impact exercise, balance, and joint-friendly movement your New Year’s resolution.

Ageing is more than skin deep but take action to manage the spikes!

Ageing is more than skin deep and we must avoid being susceptible to a society which demands how we go through the process. It is important to be aware of what is going on inside and to take the reins to stop our bodies getting ahead of themselves while we still can.

