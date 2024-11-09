By Linda Hall • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 12:37 • 2 minutes read

PRINCESS METTE-MARIT: Has returned to her official duties following sick leave Photo credit: Dusan Reljin/Royal Court Norway

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, who has an incurable lung condition, recently returned from sick leave.

The royal household announced on October 23 that the 51-year-old would not be carrying out her official duties owing to the side-effects of the new medication she takes for pulmonary fibrosis.

The princess, who married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, was due to return on October 30, but this was extended to November 5.

Now, having been pronounced fit to return to public life, Mette-Marit returns to more than a carefully-planned royal programme.

Whether or not she chooses to answer them, there are some awkward questions she needs to answer, regarding her son 27-year-old son Marius Borg Hoiby.

Aged four when Mette-Marit married Haakon, Hoiby is a reminder of a pre-royal past that the princess herself has acknowledged as “rebellious.”

Hoiby admitted alcohol and drug-fuelled attack on girlfriend

Hoiby, the result of a brief earlier relationship, was arrested on August 4 and held for 30 hours on assault and drugs charges. First references to the incident tersely stated that “a woman claimed he physically attacked her at a flat in Oslo.”

The woman was his girlfriend and on August 14, in a statement issued to the state broadcaster NRK, Hoiby admitted attacking her and trashing her apartment. He also confessed to being under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

Now Mette-Marit’s actions and reactions are being questioned, particularly as regards the fate of the SIM card in her eldest son’s mobile phone.

According to NRK and the VG newspaper, this was missing when police impounded it following his arrest although during questioning Hoiby told police that the SIM card was there when he’d last used it on August 4.

He had no idea where it was, or who could have removed it, he said.

Meanwhile, palace staff, who had learnt from the police that Hoiby was to be arrested, informed the princess, VG maintained.

Did concerned mother ‘tidy’ Hoiby’s home?

Mette-Marit allegedly went to her son’s house on the Skaugum estate, where she lives with Prince Haakon and “tidied” his home shortly before his arrest at approximately 4pm.

NRK has since reported that Hoiby told police that he was in the shower while she was there. He then walked to his former school, very near Skaugum, where he met the police, handed over his phone and was detained.

“Police chose not to arrest him at his place of residence and did not ransack it,” Guri Ofstad Varpe, communications chief for the Royal Palace, wrote in a statement to NRK-

A lawyer representing another woman who claims that Hoiby attacked her, now wants police to question Mette-Marit.

The princess has up to now avoided making a public statement regarding her son, despite some increasingly unspoken but insistent questions.