Published: 09 Nov 2024
Get Your Groove On at ‘Swing a la Mar’ - Xàbia’s First Swing Dance Workshop Hits the Plaza.
Fancy learning some swing moves by the seaside? Xàbia’s got just the ticket.
If you’re in Xàbia, grab your dancing shoes because ‘Swing a la Mar’ has brought the town’s first-ever swing dance workshop to the picturesque Plaça Comare Maruja Varó. Hosted by Marina Lindy Hop, this exciting series kicked off on Sunday, October 6, and it’s set to get pulses racing every month until December.
Whether you’re a pro at cutting a rug or simply keen to learn the basics, these open-to-all workshops are perfect for dancers of every level. So, even if you’ve got two left feet, ‘Swing a la Mar’ welcomes you with open arms – and maybe a little shimmy.
Here’s what’s on the bill for Xàbia’s swing-loving crowd:
Sunday, December 22:
Swing Exhibition: Watch the experts in action, showcasing the style that’s swept Xàbia.
Live Concert by Le Pompe Swing Quintet: Wrap up with a live concert that’ll bring all the toe-tapping, finger-snapping fun of swing to life, plus one final Clandestí to dance the day away.
Swing fans are urged to mark their calendars – this isn’t your average dance class. ‘Swing a la Mar’ promises a dash of sea air, a heap of fun, and the chance to get moving under the Xàbia sun. So don’t just sit there, get in the swing of things.
