The Archers June Spencer dies at 105

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 0:18 • 1 minute read

June Spencer through the years. Credit: Wikipedia, BBC archives

June Spencer, veteran soap actress from the long-running BBC Radio 4 series, The Archers, has died at 105 years old.

Peggy Woolley, her Archer’s character, had been in the radio drama series since the pilot episode in 1950. Playing the traditionalist, conservative character, Peggy, who was the backbone of the radio soap providing a historical grounding to the show as it passed through dizzyingly rapid social progression from the 1950s to the 2020s.

As Peggy, she outlived all the changes of life in Ambridge, the fictitious village setting of the Archer’s, with plot lines covering her fictitious husband’s alcoholism, gambling, and dementia, until Spencer’s retirement in 2022 at the age of 103. The subject matters covered in the Archer’s provoked debate year after year as the show’s audience passed from generation to generation.

British Queen was fan of June Spencer & The Archers

June Spencer delighted The Archers’ listeners and even the British Queen with her role as opinionated and hard-headed Peggy Woolley, for decades. She passed away ‘peacefully in her sleep’ in the early hours of Friday, November 8 at the age of 105, her family said in a statement.

Broadcast regularly since 1951 on BBC Radio 4, The Archers was famously billed as ‘an everyday story of country folk’ and is now promoted as ‘a contemporary drama in a rural setting’. Having aired over 20,000 episodes, it is considered the world’s longest-running present-day drama by number of episodes.