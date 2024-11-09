By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 14:17 • 1 minute read

Viva! Choir Concert in Playa del Albir – Costa Blanca’s Must-See Event. Things to do in Costa Blanca North: 'Viva!' Concert brings Beethoven, Mozart, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more to Playa del Albir. Credit: Viva!

Get ready, music lovers – the Canto Mundial choir is gearing up to deliver a dazzling night of harmony and high notes at their latest concert, ‘Viva!’ Under the brilliant direction of Philip Ashley, this musical extravaganza is set to light up the Social Centre in Playa del Albir, Alfaz del Pí, on Friday, November 29.

At just €10 a ticket, it’s the kind of Friday night you won’t want to miss. Doors open at 6.30 PM with the performance kicking off at 7 PM sharp, and there’s a sensational line-up of musical masterpieces in store. From Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, an anthem that has lifted spirits for centuries, to an Andrew Lloyd Webber medley that’s bound to have musical theatre fans humming along, this concert is set to strike all the right chords.

Other highlights include Let the River Run, a piece that journeys through powerful themes of personal and collective discovery, and the evening’s namesake Viva! by Mozart, promising to bring an electric energy to the hall. Expect an emotional rollercoaster and the kind of grand musical celebration that stays with you long after the last note fades.

If you’re after a night that’s equal parts joy, nostalgia, and celebration, grab your tickets now from choir members, by calling 96 558 1483, or visiting the online box office at Philip Ashley’s website.

If you love music, don’t sit this one out – join the crowd for “Viva!” and let the Canto Mundial centre take you on a musical journey that’s worth shouting about.

