Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 14:17 • 1 minute read
Viva! Choir Concert in Playa del Albir – Costa Blanca’s Must-See Event. Things to do in Costa Blanca North: 'Viva!' Concert brings Beethoven, Mozart, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more to Playa del Albir.
Credit: Viva!
Get ready, music lovers – the Canto Mundial choir is gearing up to deliver a dazzling night of harmony and high notes at their latest concert, ‘Viva!’ Under the brilliant direction of Philip Ashley, this musical extravaganza is set to light up the Social Centre in Playa del Albir, Alfaz del Pí, on Friday, November 29.
At just €10 a ticket, it’s the kind of Friday night you won’t want to miss. Doors open at 6.30 PM with the performance kicking off at 7 PM sharp, and there’s a sensational line-up of musical masterpieces in store. From Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, an anthem that has lifted spirits for centuries, to an Andrew Lloyd Webber medley that’s bound to have musical theatre fans humming along, this concert is set to strike all the right chords.
Other highlights include Let the River Run, a piece that journeys through powerful themes of personal and collective discovery, and the evening’s namesake Viva! by Mozart, promising to bring an electric energy to the hall. Expect an emotional rollercoaster and the kind of grand musical celebration that stays with you long after the last note fades.
If you’re after a night that’s equal parts joy, nostalgia, and celebration, grab your tickets now from choir members, by calling 96 558 1483, or visiting the online box office at Philip Ashley’s website.
If you love music, don’t sit this one out – join the crowd for “Viva!” and let the Canto Mundial centre take you on a musical journey that’s worth shouting about.
Get more news from around Costa Blanca North.
Find more Spanish news stories in English.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.