Top 3 European locations for US expats

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 22:00 • 2 minutes read

Azores, Tuscany & Malaga. Credit: Sao Miguel, Azores - Pixabay Tuscany - Pixabay Malaga city - Málaga Turismo

A study revealing the top 3 places in Europe for Americans to definitively escape to has just been published.

Our American cousins who have just had enough of it all, and just want out, need look no further, as Forbes magazine has just published their definitive list of most welcoming destinations for US citizens to relocate and perhaps even retire to in Europe.

The parameters of their study looked at regular flights to the U.S, international schools, opportunities to develop a business, a good healthcare system, low taxes, an active expat community, and a low crime rate to complete their ranking.

Browsing their evaluations, there are good and one or two bad points of each of their choices.

Top 3 European locations: 1. The Azores

Topping the hit parade for the best place for Americans to move to is The Azores. The Portuguese Islands have historical ties with Massachusetts, as many of their citizens relocated to the States when the whale meat trade was still legal. A lot of incentives have been put in place to encourage start-ups and remote working. Reduced taxes, an increased quality of life, and attractive house prices are far less than in the US. The down sides? Anyone who has arrived by plane to Ponta Delgada will no doubt remember the approach can be a little hair-raising in windy conditions. As well, it’s quiet, very quiet. These islands boast no bustling vibrancy of other European metropolises and fewer opportunities for starting up businesses.

Top 3 European locations: 2. Tuscany

Number two on the list was the spectacularly beautiful Tuscany region of Italy, just oozing with charm and history. Many American expats, including a number of celebs, have settled in Florence and Tuscany, not only for its breathtaking landscapes but also for its quality of life, culture, and gastronomy. Various towns in Italy, including a few in Tuscany, have introduced incentives to make the process of buying property more appealing, including offering historic fixer-upper houses in need of renovation for a reasonable price. However, the Italian government has recently doubled the rate of taxation on wealthy expatriates; it remains low at the €200,000 maximum tax on any income from abroad.

Top 3 European locations: 3. Malaga

If what you yearn for is culture, friendliness, gastronomy, and sun-kissed beaches, Malaga has it all. The city has the highest concentration of museums per square kilometre, the most vibrant social scene of the three, excellent quality of life, is family friendly, safe, and is perfect for digital nomads in that it has one of the best fibre optic networks in all of Europe. Perhaps Malaga should be topping the list.