Wild boars dine out in Huércal de Almería

By Nina Cook • Updated: 09 Nov 2024 • 17:56 • 1 minute read

Wild boars make an unexpected visit to Huércal de Almería, rooting through bins in search of a snack and surprising onlookers. Credit: blog.graellsia

A family of wild boars caused a stir in Huércal de Almería this week, surprising locals as they ventured into Plaza de la Constitución on a quest for a free meal.

The unexpected visitors were seen rummaging through bins and hogging the spotlight as onlookers quickly pulled out their phones to capture the curious scene. Attracted by the smell of food waste, the boars trotted around the square, leaving a trail of litter and making quite a boarish mess.

While sightings of wild boars are nothing new in Almería, their appearance in such a central location has raised concerns among residents. Encounters with wild boars have become more frequent across Spain in recent years, thanks to their growing population and hunger-driven forays into urban areas.

The Huércal de Almería council has stepped in to prevent further “pig-outs,” reinforcing waste management and advising residents to securely dispose of food waste. Authorities are also considering additional measures to keep the local dining scene reserved for humans only.

Wildlife experts warn that these dinner crashers can be unpredictable and potentially aggressive, especially when protecting young. Residents are urged to steer clear of any wild boars they encounter and report sightings to local authorities. With a mix of preventive measures and public awareness, the council hopes to keep future boar visits off the menu.

