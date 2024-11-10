By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 14:54 • 1 minute read

160,000 protestors outside regional government HQ. Credit: Carolina Bescana X

Fury at both the regional and central governments spilled onto the streets of Valencia on Saturday, November 9, in a massive protest with at least 160 thousand people.

The centre of the city was completely collapsed as the demonstrators descended on the headquarters of the regional government with people shouting ‘Come out of hiding and resign’, a clear demand aimed at Carlos Mazón, Valencia’s regional president.

Those present vented their anger and frustration at the management of the DANA crisis, laying the blame firmly at the feet of Mazón and the Spanish government of Pablo Sánchez. One of their key reasons being the fact that the alarm set up to warn citizens of an impending flash flood came too late; in some places, people’s phones buzzed with the message that the flood was coming while they were already floating down streets trapped in their vehicles. Others in the city itself, having received the warnings, trusted that the alert had been sent in good time and left their homes to move cars to higher grounds, but who were moments later left trapped in their vehicles too.

Valencia reacts to ‘worst episode in the history of political shame’

Still in a deep state of grief, three relatives of victims read a manifesto that stated that October 29 began ‘the worst episode in the history of political shame and human tragedy’ in the Valencian Community. They also demanded the immediate resignation of Carlos Mazón.

According to local police figures, 160,000 people attended the march, which started at 6pm in the square of the town hall, and reached the Palau de la Generalitat, the regional government’s headquarters, where a reading of the manifesto was carried out that contains the demands of the 65 groups who organised the march. The event was closed with a minute of silence for the victims. Of the 160 thousand that protested, just 4 were arrested for public order offences.