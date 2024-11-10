By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 16:07 • 1 minute read

2025 Lions' Moraira Calendar. Credit: Shutterstock, Pla2na

Sales Kick Off – All Proceeds to Valencia Flood Relief.

Each year, ‘The Lions’ serve up a calendar brimming with local pride – and the 2025 edition is no exception. Hitting shelves now at the Lions Den charity shop in Moraira for just €7, this year’s calendar is packed chock a block full of Moraira’s breathtaking scenes. Following the roaring success of last year’s edition, this year’s theme keeps it local but with fresh new photos capturing Moraira’s charm. These snapshots really are picture-perfect.

But here’s the big twist: in a generous gesture, every single euro from sales will go straight to the Valencia Flood Relief Fund, helping communities rebuild after the devastating floods that rocked the region. So, grab a calendar and make a difference – because this year, it’s more than just a date-keeper; it’s a very real lifeline for those in need.

What’s inside this year’s must-have calendar?

More than just dates. The Lions’ calendar is designed to hold all your reminders and appointments with plenty of space to jot down those must-remember moments. Who needs digital when you’ve got such a hands-on classic?

Calendars have been a household staple for centuries, providing that trusty visual reminder of your busy schedule. And the Lions calendar is perfect for anyone who wants to stay organised and enjoy a slice of local beauty every day.

For more information or to volunteer with the Lions, contact David on WhatsApp at 634 369 705, or reach out to Janet by email at janetdane1@gmail.com.

