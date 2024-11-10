By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 18:08 • 1 minute read

A Landscape of Words Credit: Gandia.org

A Landscape of Words: Celebrating Maria Ibars’ Legacy under the Shadow of Montgó

November 7 – November 13 at Central Library’s Cloister

Step into the world of Maria Ibars, the Writer of the Year, as the Acadèmia Valenciana de la Llengua (AVL) unveils its latest travelling exhibition, “Un Paisatge de Paraules: Escriure i Viure a l’Ombra del Montgó“ (“A Landscape of Words: Writing and Living under the Shadow of Montgó”). This homage offers a peek into Ibars’ unique journey, a life dedicated to her craft in the breathtaking setting of Montgó.

The exhibition opens on Thursday, November 7, from 2 PM, with regular viewing hours running Monday to Friday, 10 AM to 9 PM, and Saturdays, 10 AM to 1.30 PM. Pop by to catch a glimpse into the life and words of a local literary icon, brought to you by the AVL.

