By Johanna Gardener • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 14:59 • 2 minutes read

Benidorm has granted €9,000 for the promotion of gender equality and to tackle sexist violence Credit:Shutterstock:PeopleImages.com-Yuri A

Benidorm City Council has granted €9,000 towards projects that promote female equality, prevent gender violence and encourage women’s associations in the fight against gender inequality and violence.

Amid Spain’s changing reputation for sexist violence, headway is being made across the country with new regulations and measures in place to protect women. Despite the numbers of cases still being unjustifiably high, heightened awareness, stricter penalties for gender violence perpetrators and more protection for female victims is certainly moving Spain forwards towards a more egalitarian society.

Benidorm grants €9,000 to promote gender equality and female welfare

As a clear example, Benidorm is taking this topic very seriously and has implemented some forward-thinking measures to tackle problems related to gender violence in the region. Benidorm’s City Council has granted €9,000 towards preventing sexist violence and promoting both gender equality and the importance of women’s associations. Thanks to the Local Government Board (JGL), which has approved the grant, money will be destined to three local non-profit entities in charge of organising activities related to preventing gender violence, as well as community projects for the comprehensive care of women who find themselves threatened, vulnerable or as victims of sexist violence.

Three organizations were awarded €3,000 each for their chosen projects

Ángela Zaragozí, Local Councilor for Equality confirmed that with the aid provided, “we reaffirm our commitment to collaboration with local entities who strive on a daily basis to work towards the prevention and eradication of violence against women and to promote female empowerment.” She went on to explain that the beneficiaries of the aid programme had been carefully selected and that in the three cases, “the amount obtained is 3,000 euros for each entity – the maximum amount established for each of the projects presented.” The three selected beneficiaries are Anémona, with its sports project to promote egalitarian sport and improve the quality of life of women with breast cancer ; Asofiben, with the ‘Fibroigualdad’ project, aimed at equality for people who suffer from fibromyalgia; and Asti-Alicante, with a socio-legal care project for immigrant women.

Projects ranged from promoting female training opportunities to social inclusivity for immigrant women

The projects submitted were obliged to include activities aimed at: preventing gender violence; training and promotion opportunities within female employment – especially for vulnerable women; promotion of self-employment opportunities and female entrepreneurship and breaking down traditional gender roles and stereotypes for example in sport, political or technology sectors. Other areas covered included: training, information and raising of awareness on gender inequality; the promotion of equality and social inclusivity; women’s health and welfare (including therapy and rehabailiation); the promotion of co-responsisiblity in the home and the promotion of women’s groups and associations.

It is hoped that Benidorm can become one of Spain’s bastions for leading the way towards a society based on equality and justice for men and women.

