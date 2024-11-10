ADANA Christmas dinner & dance, Cancelada

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 16:20 • 1 minute read

Jackie Stansfield, ADANA treasurer with friends. Credit: EWN

Christmas is just around the corner and all the best events are booking up fast, not least, ADANA’s annual Christmas Dinner and Dance.

Being celebrated this year at La Choza Restaurant, Casares, on Saturday, December 7. The party looks like it will be a fantastic fun evening for all with great food, drinks and dancing with some great raffle prizes all for one of the best charities in the area, and all for just €55.

On the evening, there will be a complimentary drink on arrival, followed by a 3-course meal, with wine, beer or soft drinks. All the while, attendees will be entertained by local rock heroes Hot Mess. The set menu choices include something delicious for everyone including Duck in Orange Sauce; Don Miguel Pork Medallions with Cream of Mushroom Sauce; or a vegetarian option with Crepes with Spinach & Walnut.

Come along with family & friends for a fantastic evening with a great raffle and great prizes to be won, and all in a wonderful cause. Bookings can be made (and should be well in advance) by paying Sheldon, the ADANA events organiser €55 per person via:

Sheldon Grossmith

A/C NUMBER; Cuenta Santander / ES14 0049 4264 7121 1409 9043

And adding as a reference your name and number of guests.

Once payment has been made, email adanaevents@gmail.com confirming the following:

Full Names of Guests & Choice of Main Meal for Each Guest (Menu below).

STARTERS TO SHARE:

(3 Assorted Dishes for every 4 people)

(Chef’s Mixed Salad) Lettuce, Tomato, Tuna, Onion, Avocado, Beetroot, Corn, Carrot. (1 Dish for every 4 people)

(3 Delicacies Pate ) Tuna, Cheese & Pepper Pate.

(Shrimp Pil Pil) With Garlic, Oil, White Wine & Chilli.

MAIN MEAL;

(A) Duck with Orange Sauce

(B) Don Miguel Pork Medallions with Cream of Mushroom Sauce.

(C) Grilled Sea Bream

(D) Sole a la Meunière with Butter & Lemon.

(All above are accompanied with Sautéed Vegetables & Potatoes)

(V) Vegetarian Option; Crepes with Spinach & Walnuts.

SELECTION OF DESSERTS;

Flan de la Casa

Tiramisu

Cheesecake

Rice Pudding.