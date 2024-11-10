By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 20:44 • 2 minutes read

UA's AI wizard to ‘teach’ autism awareness. Credit: Shutterstock, PeopleImages.com - Yuri A.

UA’s AI wizard to ‘teach’ autism awareness: Virtual assistant by University of Alicante takes on the TEA challenge.

A major step for autism support has landed in Costa Blanca. The University of Alicante (UA) has rolled out a ground-breaking virtual assistant to guide families and teachers in dealing with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). This tool, dubbed the ‘AI-ASD-Assistant’, aims to give quick, tailored answers on everything from diagnosis to communication strategies – all backed by the latest scientific research.

A powerful ally for families and teachers

Created to tackle the growing need for autism resources, this brainchild of modern tech dishes out personalised responses, covering an impressive range of topics. Whether it’s helping teachers include autistic students in the classroom or providing practical advice to families, the AI-ASD-Assistant adapts to each unique query. And it’s not just words – the assistant links users to additional resources.

The need is there – autism detection rates have soared from 1 in 1,000 five years ago to a shocking 1 in 150 today. The AI assistant is currently in trial mode, already backed by 13 families, 13 teachers, and a host of autism associations across Alicante and Vega Baja.

Meet the minds behind the machine .

Leading the charge are Antonio Carrasco Rodríguez, a Modern History professor with a passion for AI, and Esther Heredia Oliva, a Developmental Psychologist specialising in autism. Together, they’ve turned the University’s cutting-edge research into an accessible tool that’s easy to use, bridging academic findings with the real-world challenges of autism care.

Carrasco explains that this assistant gives tailored advice, from teaching tips for educators to practical insights for families working to communicate better with their loved ones. Meanwhile, Heredia highlights its value as a dynamic resource that’s not just a bunch of data but a true help in hand for families in need.

AI-ASD-Assistant: what can it do?

Simply type in your question on the platform, and the assistant will guide you through six handy categories: basic info on autism, guidance for teachers, family support, direct help for those with ASD, and even tips for inclusion. The tool is structured to meet various needs, from educators seeking lesson planning advice to parents facing day-to-day struggles.

Support for ASD is scarce, and this virtual assistant could well be a game-changer. The University is calling on more families and teachers to test the assistant, with hopes of fine-tuning its capabilities through user feedback.

A safe, ethical AI helper – but double-check medical advice.

The UA has ensured the assistant follows strict ethical guidelines, meaning users can trust its advice to be accurate and research-based. But when it comes to medical or therapeutic advice, it’s still wise to check with a qualified professional.

