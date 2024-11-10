Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 20:44
• 2 minutes read
UA's AI wizard to ‘teach’ autism awareness.
Credit: Shutterstock, PeopleImages.com - Yuri A.
UA’s AI wizard to ‘teach’ autism awareness: Virtual assistant by University of Alicante takes on the TEA challenge.
A major step for autism support has landed in Costa Blanca. The University of Alicante (UA) has rolled out a ground-breaking virtual assistant to guide families and teachers in dealing with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). This tool, dubbed the ‘AI-ASD-Assistant’, aims to give quick, tailored answers on everything from diagnosis to communication strategies – all backed by the latest scientific research.
Created to tackle the growing need for autism resources, this brainchild of modern tech dishes out personalised responses, covering an impressive range of topics. Whether it’s helping teachers include autistic students in the classroom or providing practical advice to families, the AI-ASD-Assistant adapts to each unique query. And it’s not just words – the assistant links users to additional resources.
The need is there – autism detection rates have soared from 1 in 1,000 five years ago to a shocking 1 in 150 today. The AI assistant is currently in trial mode, already backed by 13 families, 13 teachers, and a host of autism associations across Alicante and Vega Baja.
Leading the charge are Antonio Carrasco Rodríguez, a Modern History professor with a passion for AI, and Esther Heredia Oliva, a Developmental Psychologist specialising in autism. Together, they’ve turned the University’s cutting-edge research into an accessible tool that’s easy to use, bridging academic findings with the real-world challenges of autism care.
Carrasco explains that this assistant gives tailored advice, from teaching tips for educators to practical insights for families working to communicate better with their loved ones. Meanwhile, Heredia highlights its value as a dynamic resource that’s not just a bunch of data but a true help in hand for families in need.
Simply type in your question on the platform, and the assistant will guide you through six handy categories: basic info on autism, guidance for teachers, family support, direct help for those with ASD, and even tips for inclusion. The tool is structured to meet various needs, from educators seeking lesson planning advice to parents facing day-to-day struggles.
Support for ASD is scarce, and this virtual assistant could well be a game-changer. The University is calling on more families and teachers to test the assistant, with hopes of fine-tuning its capabilities through user feedback.
The UA has ensured the assistant follows strict ethical guidelines, meaning users can trust its advice to be accurate and research-based. But when it comes to medical or therapeutic advice, it’s still wise to check with a qualified professional.
Get more news from around Costa Blanca North.
Find more Spanish news stories in English.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.