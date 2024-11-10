Be Cudeca Heart campaign

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 18:32 • 2 minutes read

María Luisa Martín meets Toñi Ledesma. Credit: Cudeca.

On November 6, Cudeca Hospice Foundation presented an emergency campaign #BeCudecaHeart at the Provincial Council of Malaga, with the aim of raising €125,000 to care for 211 more people in 2025.

The event was attended by Ms. Antonia Ledesma Sánchez, vice-president for citizenship and territorial balance, and Dr. María Luisa Martín Roselló, Chief Executive Medical Director of Cudeca Hospice.

Palliative care is essential in any advanced society, as it guarantees a better quality of life for the most vulnerable citizens, alleviating the suffering of chronic diseases, cancer, and other life-limiting conditions. Its aim is to ‘improve the quality of life of sick people, their families, and carers, right to the end.’

Hundreds of thousands miss out on essential palliative care

In 2023, 433,163 people died in Spain, of whom it is estimated that between 300,000 and 350,000 needed palliative care. Of these, only 135,000 received care from a specialised team due to the complexity of their situation. In Malaga, 13,515 people died that year, and it is estimated that around 10,136 needed palliative care.

At Cudeca Foundation, the number of patients cared for annually has doubled in the last decade, from 1,013 to 1,902. Despite their efforts, these have not been enough to cover the growing demand, and by the end of 2024, it is estimated that 211 more people will require their care, reaching a total of more than 2,100 patients cared for.

This increase represents an emergency and an urgent challenge that the Foundation and the community must address to ensure that no one is left without the care they need. This is why the Cudeca Foundation is launching the #BeCudecaHeart campaign in November.

For 3 months, the aim is to raise €125,000 to be able to treat 211 more patients by 2025. Cudeca is calling on organisations, companies, and the whole of Malaga society to join the #BeCudecaHeart campaign, helping to care for these 211 people ‘at the end of life’ in 2025.

With the support of the community, the Foundation will be able to:

Care for 211 patients in their homes until the end with specialised palliative care in 2025.

Provide personalised care, with good symptom control and psychological and social support, for patients and their families and carers.

To ensure the dignity of patients, respecting their vulnerability and the need for quality person-centred care.

Ways to donate:

Donate online at www.becudecaheart.org

Bank transfer: ES11 2100 9032 3722 0010 8366 (indicating full name and NIF/NIE).

Bizum: 07761 (in the ‘Make donation’ option of your bank, including full name and NIF/NIE).

Donate in person at Cudeca's charity shops (find the nearest one at www.cudeca.org and at the Cudeca Centre, Avda. del Cosmos, 4. 29630, Benalmádena.

Contact: socios@cudeca.org – 952 564 910 / 692 257 053

Cudeca reminds everyone that all donations can be tax deductible up to 80% (40% for legal entities). To take advantage of this benefit, it is necessary to inform the Foundation of your full name and tax ID number at socios@cudeca.org.

The Foundation is grateful for the support of the entire community to continue caring for those who need it most at the end of their lives.

Join #BeCudecaHeart

Your heart counts