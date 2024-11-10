Be Cudeca Heart campaign

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
María Luisa Martín meets Toñi Ledesma.
Credit: Cudeca.
On November 6, Cudeca Hospice Foundation presented an emergency campaign #BeCudecaHeart at the Provincial Council of Malaga, with the aim of raising €125,000 to care for 211 more people in 2025.
The event was attended by Ms. Antonia Ledesma Sánchez, vice-president for citizenship and territorial balance, and Dr. María Luisa Martín Roselló, Chief Executive Medical Director of Cudeca Hospice.
Palliative care is essential in any advanced society, as it guarantees a better quality of life for the most vulnerable citizens, alleviating the suffering of chronic diseases, cancer, and other life-limiting conditions. Its aim is to ‘improve the quality of life of sick people, their families, and carers, right to the end.’
In 2023, 433,163 people died in Spain, of whom it is estimated that between 300,000 and 350,000 needed palliative care. Of these, only 135,000 received care from a specialised team due to the complexity of their situation. In Malaga, 13,515 people died that year, and it is estimated that around 10,136 needed palliative care.
At Cudeca Foundation, the number of patients cared for annually has doubled in the last decade, from 1,013 to 1,902. Despite their efforts, these have not been enough to cover the growing demand, and by the end of 2024, it is estimated that 211 more people will require their care, reaching a total of more than 2,100 patients cared for.
This increase represents an emergency and an urgent challenge that the Foundation and the community must address to ensure that no one is left without the care they need. This is why the Cudeca Foundation is launching the #BeCudecaHeart campaign in November.
For 3 months, the aim is to raise €125,000 to be able to treat 211 more patients by 2025. Cudeca is calling on organisations, companies, and the whole of Malaga society to join the #BeCudecaHeart campaign, helping to care for these 211 people ‘at the end of life’ in 2025.
Ways to donate:
Cudeca reminds everyone that all donations can be tax deductible up to 80% (40% for legal entities). To take advantage of this benefit, it is necessary to inform the Foundation of your full name and tax ID number at socios@cudeca.org.
The Foundation is grateful for the support of the entire community to continue caring for those who need it most at the end of their lives.
Join #BeCudecaHeart
Your heart counts
