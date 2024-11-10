Business Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Published: 10 Nov 2024 • 11:09 • 1 minute read

GSK: Shares fell after disappointing demand for vaccines Credit: Pixabay/Elchinator

Fewer jabs GSK shares fell owing to a “disappointing” demand for its vaccines during the third quarter of this year. The pharmaceutical group saw sales that were less robust than it expected for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and shingles jabs, with shares tumbling by 3.19 per cent to £14.05 (€16.78) on October 30.

Grifols setback SHARES in Barcelona-based pharmaceuticals company Grifols saw a fall of 5.4 per cent at one point on October 28 following a possible delay in Brookfield’s proposed 75 per cent takeover. Sources close to the deal said that the Canadian company was encountering difficulties in raising the necessary €9.5 billion.

Lidl grows LIDL announced that it intends to open another 10 stores in the UK before Christmas while planning to sell 12 new shops in a leaseback deal worth approximately £70 million (€83.6 million). The German supermarket chain now has a 7.6 per cent share of the market, not far behind Morrisons’ 8.6 per cent share.

More homes BLACKSTONE and Santander are selling their jointly-owned Talent Tower in Madrid for €35 million, seeking a buyer for the 1994 building that is currently the headquarters of the Manpower human resources company. The project envisages turning the 12-storey office block in Avenida de Burgos into apartments.

Look east BARCLAYS could return to Saudi Arabia after having left in 2014, its chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan recently told Bloomberg. He said that Barclays would consider corporate banking but intended to focus on investment banking and trading, attracted by Saudi Arabia’s trillion-dollar economic plan, Vision 30.