By Linda Hall • Published: 10 Nov 2024

MEINRAD SPENGER: Chief Executive of merged MasMovel and Orange

Slow start MasMovil and Orange merged in April, expecting lower costs, increased revenue, more jobs and more clients for the new company, Masorange.

Despite chief executive Meinrad Spenger’s predictions, turnover until the end of September increased to €5.46 billion, only 0.5 per cent up on the same period in 2023. The company is also negotiating 650 redundancies.

After seven months of existence, Masorange lost 328,000 broadband and mobile customers to rivals but still expected to save roughly €500 million over the coming years.

It had already saved €85 million of the €100 million target for 2024, and its €2 billion pre-tax profits had improved by 7.5 per cent, the merged company said.

Forget it THE world’s largest mining company, BHP, said it had moved on following three failed attempts to take over British rival, Anglo American.

Instead, the Australia-based company’s chairman, Ken MacKenzie, said it would focus on other growth opportunities after Anglo American rejected BHP’s final £39 billion (€46.6 billion) offer.

The takeover bid foundered due to BHP’s plans to subsequently sell off some of Anglo American’s South African assets including Kumba Iron Ore and Anglo American Platinum, which are major job providers.

Steel fears The 8,683 workers employed by the ArcelorMittal steel company want to know when its decarbonisation process will begin.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, which received a €450 million subsidy for partial decarbonsation from the Spanish government, has already shut down its Gijon foundry and rolling mill.

The Lesaka (Navarra) still operates but staff at other plants in Asturias, the Basque Region and Valencian Community are “worried” according to union officials.

Revenue for ArcelorMittal’s Spanish plants reached €3.75 billion in 2023 with earnings of €171 million, but profits per ton fell 20 per cent in 2024 and the situation was complicated, the unions said.

Next thing Next’s profits should top £1 billion (€1.19 billion) this year for the first time, despite competition from China’s Shein.

The high street retailer, which owns clothing, accessories, footwear, homeware and beauty brands, increased its predictions for the third time since the beginning of August, and foresaw 2024’s full-year sales reaching £6.27 billion (€7.49 billion).

Next said the latest adjustment was the result of a “strong performance” in the three months ending in October after the weather turned colder and boosted sales of overcoats and woollens.

On target Naturgy, formerly Gas Fenosa, posted a €1.58 billion profit for the first nine months of 2024 and confirmed a €1.8 billion profit target for the year.

It now expects debts of €12.8 million instead of a predicted €13 million, with investments of €2.4 billion, not €2.6 billion as foreseen.

The energy company also said that it would reveal an “ambitious” new strategy in February 2025, together with 2024’s net results.

No more splits HSBC’s third quarter profits grew 10 per cent to £6.5 billion (€7.8 billion), driving up shares 3 per cent to a six-year high.

Announcing the figures, Georges Elhedery, HSBC’s chief executive, insisted that dividing the UK and Hong Kong operations did not herald a complete breakup.

Plans were not a “precursor, intention or preparation” for any type of split, Elhedery added, and did not include more spinoffs.

“This is a matter of streamlining. There is no geopolitical reason why we have done this,” Elhedery stressed.